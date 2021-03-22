Amit Shah Snubs Congress' 'photo-ops' In Assam; Highlights Work Done By BJP In Last 5 Yrs

A day before the release of BJP's election manifesto for Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke exclusively to Republic TV where he talked about the development that the BJP government had managed to usher in the state over the last five years. Speaking on its goal of making Assam 'flood-free', Shah also highlighted the work done by the BJP for the tea garden workers asserting that the citizens knew which party was working for them.

"More than 2000 militants have dropped their arms and come under the mainstream. Under Modi-Ji's leadership, the BJP has ensured an intruder-free and terrorism-free Assam, and in the next five years, we want to make it flood-free also. What did not happen in 60 years for Assam has happened in 5 years under the BJP leadership. Several schemes have been implemented to out Assam on the roadmap for development. There has been no curfew in Assam for more than 7-8 days under the BJP government. All these things are known by the Assam people," said Amit Shah. READ | Assam Elections: Nadda to hold rallies in Dibrugarh, Jorhat & Biswanath Charali on Monday

Hitting out at Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi's visits to the Northeastern state ahead of the elections he said, "We have increased the wages of tea garden workers (as opposed to Congress regime). There was initially cut money in the business but we opened 7.5 lakh accounts to help money reach them directly. We believe tea garden workers know which party is working or them. Coming from tourism and photo sessions is different."

Moreover, he also asked the grand-old-party to make its stance clear on the NRC. "Congress has said there will be no CAA, what about NRC? What is their stance on it?" he questioned. Exuding confidence, the Home Minister ascertained that the BJP will outperform its own self and return to power with a greater margin as opposed to the last assembly elections.

The assembly elections in Assam will be held in three phases, from March 27 to April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.