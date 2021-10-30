Amit Shah Sounds Poll Bugle In Uttarakhand, Slams Congress For 'appeasement Politics'

After Uttar Pradesh, Home Minister Amit Shah kick-started the campaign for the 2022 elections while launching 'Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana' in Dehradun. Slamming the Congress, the Home Minister challenged Congress' Harish Rawat to debate on development activities conducted on the 'Devboomi' of Uttarakhand. '"Congress party remains synonymous with corruption, scams,' says HM Shah.

HM Amit Shah attacks Congress party in Uttarakhand:

"The cooperative movement was weakened under the Congress rule, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a great job for the welfare of crores of farmers, women, and labourers, of the country who are associated with cooperatives by creating a separate cooperative ministry," added Amit Shah.

'Congress synonym to corruption'

"Congress party remains synonymous with corruption, and scams. Congress cannot do welfare work in any state, neither it can think of the poor nor can it think of good administration. Poor welfare and good administration is the work of Modi ji. Only and only BJP government under the leadership of Modiji can give good administration. Congress is a party of disobedience. Congress only wants to seize power and enjoy it. Congress party can never do any public welfare work," said Home Minister Amit Shah.

'Congress is doing appeasement politics'

While narrating an incident, the Home Minister said that when he had come to Uttarakhand earlier during Congress rule, he had learned that permissions were granted to block Highway and do Namaz.

"The Congress party is doing the politics of appeasement, it cannot develop Devbhoomi. The wind of development came in Uttarakhand only when the people formed the BJP government with a full majority. Uttarakhand is one of the states to complete 100% vaccination of the first dose of vaccine to prevent corona. Where was Congress party when problems like COVID-19 and floods came in Uttarakhand?" asked the Home Minister.

What is Mukhymantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana?

While explaining the newly launched scheme, the Home Minister said that he has studied the scientific importance of it and assured that women of the state will highly benefit.

In Uttarakhand, about 1,000 acres of cultivation and 2,000 farmers will cultivate maize and a plan to make nutritious animal feed in a scientific way. Under the Chief Minister Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana, farmers will be given animal feed at the rate of two rupees per kg at 30% subsidy. This type of fodder will improve the health of the animals as well as increase the milking capacity of the animals. will increase" mentioned Amit Shah.

Image: BJP Uttarakhand