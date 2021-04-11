Amit Shah Speaks On Cooch Behar Violence, 'growing Infiltration' In WB; Slams Mamata Govt

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Bangla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recalled the two separate incidents of violence in the fourth phase of the assembly election- one in which a BJP worker was shot in broad daylight and the other, in which four were killed in firing by CAPF personnel, and went on to accuse West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of differentiating between minority and a majority even in death.

"Didi, who had earlier in the same constituency asked people to surround the Central paramilitary forces, because of which the incident took place, is crying and blaming us for the death of the four people, but for the BJP worker who belonged to the Rajvanshi community, and was killed in broad daylight, she does not have words of condolence. This differentiation between the minority and the majority community even in death, then I don't think the people of West Bengal will accept you," he said.

Only BJP can free the State from infiltrators

Addressing the growing problem of infiltrators in the State, he asserted, "Not just Basirhat, not just 24 Paraganas, even the Bengalis of Kolkata are worried that what will happen to Kolkata ten years from now."

Addressing the people of Kolkata and West Bengal, he added, "That the political will to bring the problem of infiltrators to an end is only there is neither there in TMC nor the CPM but only in the BJP." Exuding confidence, he appealed to the voter to bring the party to power on May 2, and said, "Once we come to power, we will free the State from the problems of infiltrators."

Highlighting that the people of West Bengal see the remedy of years of misgovernance by the Congress and the CPM in PM Modi, he said, "The popularity of PM Modi is at an all-time high in the State, and the people of West Bengal have hope from him that he will bring 'poriborton'.

West Bengal Elections

West Bengal election is seeing an intense face-off between the BJP and the TMC. While the BJP is targeting the ruling TMC over the poor state of development in its regime to come to power, TMC is trying hard to retain it by making the best use of the regional card, and tagging the BJP as an 'outsider', and proving "Bangla nihjer meyekei chaye".

The first phase of elections took place on March 27, the second phase on April 1, the third phase on April 6 and the fourth phase on April 10. In the first phase, the voter turnout was over 86 per cent while in the second, third and fourth phase it was over 80 percent, 77 percent and 76 percent respectively.

The voting for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2.