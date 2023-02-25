Amit Shah Steps Up Ante Against CM Nitish, Says 'Doors Of BJP Has Closed For You Forever'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched fresh salvos at former ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said the JDU supremo dreams of becoming the Prime Minister every three years. Shah also attacked Kumar asking the latter to speak on the secret deal signed with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to make Tejashwi Yadav the CM of Bihar.

Addressing a rally in western Champaran, Amit Shah said that Bihar's law and order situation is deteriorating with the increase in cases related to murder, theft, and rape. “Huge caches of weapons are being seized. Organisations like the PFI were trying to spread in Bihar, but Nitish Ji was silent. PM Modi banned the PFI and secured the whole country," he said.

The Home Minister urged the people of Bihar to teach a lesson to those who change sides, in an apparent reference to CM Nitish who severed ties with the BJP in 2022. "The only way to end the Jungle Raj in Bihar is to bring PM Modi led government in 2024 with 2/3rd majority. He also raised the issue of spurious liquor saying people die after consuming it but Nitish does not act.

Amit Shah slams Nitish Kumar

Shah said, "Everyone knows that Nitish Kumar dreams of becoming the Prime Minister every three years. The Congress against which he fought till today, the Jungle Raj against whom he formed the NDA government with the BJP, but now he has sat in the lap of Lalu Prasad, the leader of that Jungle Raj."

"You have done 'Aaya Ram Gaya Ram' for many years, now the doors of BJP have been closed for you forever. I have come to appeal to the people of Bihar that this unholy alliance of JDU and RJD is like water and oil. The JDU is water in this and the RJD is oil," he said.

The Home Minister claimed that a secret deal had been signed between Nitish Kumar and RJD to make Tejashwi the CM of Bihar. "Today I will speak on the secret deal. Nitish ji promised to make Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav the CM of Bihar. But Nitish does not speak about the date. I want to say to Nitish Ji that there should be transparency in democracy. If the RJD leaders are speaking about Tejashwi becoming the CM, then Nitish Ji should tell about the deal and announce the date when he will make Tejashwi the CM. He should tell when he will make him the CM and establish the total Jungle raj in the state," Shah said.

"Now the time has come, here BJP has to form a government with an absolute majority and it has to be started in 2024. Nitish Kumar and RJD cannot do the welfare of Bihar," the Home Minister said.