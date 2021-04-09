Amit Shah Sure Of BJP Breaching Mamata's Bhabanipur Fortress; Slams CM's Anti-CAPF Remarks

During his West Bengal election campaign on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah exuded confidence in BJP winning from CM Mamata Banerjee's erstwhile Bhabanipur seat. While TMC fielded Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in place of Banerjee post her switch to Nandigram, BJP has given the ticket to Rudranil Ghosh. Apart from participating in a door-to-door campaign in this constituency, Shah also had lunch at the home of Samarendra Prasad Biswas, one of the founding members of the saffron party.

Earlier in the day, the Union Home Minister also took umbrage at the TMC supremo's tirade against the Central Armed Police Forces. Addressing a press briefing, he said, "After TMC's frustration is evident from their behaviour, speeches and conversations. I have spent a long time in public life but I have never seen a comment such as the one Mamata Banerjee made about the security forces. If state's Chief Minister and a political party president says that you should gherao the CAPF and stop them, I haven't seen such a scene in my political career. What does she want to say? She wants to take people towards anarchy. Their aim is not to let an election take place without violence. Or is their aim to win by rigging like every time?"

West Bengal | I went to Bhabanipur. Mamata Banerjee is losing her earlier seat and our candidate Rudranil Ghosh will win with a huge mandate: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/OZEOMTSFRz — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

Assembly polls in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP is looking to oust TMC and is aiming at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it has tied with the Left and the Indian Secular Front founded by influential Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second and third phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent and 84.61 per cent respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.