Amit Shah Takes A Dig At Nitish Kumar's PM Ambitions, Asserts 'Lotus Will Bloom In Bihar'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday while addressing a public gathering in Bihar's Nawada, lashed out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his ambitions to become the Prime Minister after 2024 general elections. He mentioned that neither Nitish Kumar will become the PM nor his party will do great in Bihar in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He said, "Nitish Kumar (Bihar CM) won't become Prime Minister. People of the country have decided that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time...People of Bihar have decided that Modiji's Lotus will bloom on all 40 (LS) seats."

#WATCH | Nitish Kumar (Bihar CM) won't become Prime Minister. People of the country have decided that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time...People of Bihar have decided that Modiji's Lotus will bloom on all 40 (LS) seats: Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/KJWu6wBKoO — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

He went on to target the JDU leader and said, "Today entire Bihar is worried… There is fire in Biharsharif, there is a fire in Sasaram. Give full majority to Modi ji in 2024 and form BJP government in Bihar in 2025... BJP will do the work of straightening these rioters by hanging them upside down."

Breaking all the speculations of BJP again joining hands with JDU in the near future, Shah said, "Nitish Babu, who poisoned casteism and Lalu Prasad, the pioneer of Jungle Raj... BJP can never decide the political journey with these two."

RJD, JDU leaders pitch Nitish as PM

The RJD and JDU leaders in Bihar have made several attempts in the last one year to project Nitish Kumar as the opposition's PM candidate. Earlier in 2022, JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, said, "Let me repeat what Nitish Kumar has himself said many times. He is not a claimant for the prime minister’s post. It is another thing that he has all the qualities that are required for the top job."

In yet another attempt to pitch Nitish Kumar for the Prime Ministerial post, the national spokesperson of the RJD, Mritunjay Tiwari in the previous year, said, "Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) has the longest parliamentary life than any other leader. He is an experienced leader who knows how to govern the country. He has a clean political and socialist image and other leaders are nowhere near to him when we talk about quality leadership.”

Meanwhile, during the 11th General Convention of CPI(M) in Patna on February 18, 2023, Nitish Kumar indirectly projected himself as the opposition's choice in the PM race. He said that he has met every leader of the Opposition parties and claimed that the leaders are "calling" him, thus indirectly pitching himself as the PM candidate.

He said, "They (Opposition leaders) are calling me. It's up to the Congress party to decide. I want you people (Congress) to take a quick decision. If they take my suggestion and fight together, they (BJP) will go below 100 seats."