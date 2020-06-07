Amit Shah Takes A Jibe At Opposition For Neglecting Bihar; Highlights PM Modi's Efforts

Kickstarting the NDA campaign for the Bihar Assembly polls through a digital rally on June 7, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a jibe at the opposition for neglecting the eastern part of India. Amit Shah addressed one lakh people including BJP workers in different parts of Bihar through Facebook live, Instagram, and other digital platforms.

Addressing the rally, Amit Shah highlighted PM Modi's efforts to revive the region and further stated that Indira Gandhi tried to strangle democracy by imposing emergency, but the people of Bihar once again worked to establish democracy

"Government after independence neglected the Eastern part of India. This took the people of eastern India backwards. But, PM Modi worked for this region. The land of Bihar made the world experience democracy for the first time. Where the foundation of the great Magadha Empire was laid. This land has always led India," said Amit Shah.

"After independence, when the leader of the Congress party, Mrs Indira Gandhi, tried to strangle democracy by imposing emergency, the people of Bihar once again worked to establish democracy," he added.

READ: Tejashwi Yadav attempts guerrilla tactic for Amit Shah's rally; eyes 'thali-bowl' clanging

The opposition in Bihar seems to be acting in unison against the digital rally. RJD led by Tejeshwi Yadav is organising a Garib Adhikaar Diwas and is urging citizens to clang plates (Thalis) and bowls (Katoras) as a mark of protest against the BJP while the Congress is organising Shradhanjali Diwas in opposition to Shah's digital rally. On one hand, Amit Shah will kickstart the poll campaign of the BJP and on the other hand, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet all the district presidents and other office-bearers of the JDU, through video conferencing on the same day to oversee the party's poll preparations.

Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that more than 20 lakh people from Bihar, stuck outside the state during the lockdown, were provided with help from the state government including monetary aid. Those who came back to Bihar were also taken good care at the quarantine centres, the Bihar CM added.

Nitish Kumar had earlier held a video conference with migrant labourers returning to the state and had directed the state government officials to conduct skill tests so as to provide them with employment opportunities in the right areas.

READ: Home Minister Amit Shah to hold key internal security meet; NSA Doval, Home Secy to attend

Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in October-November this year. While Nitish Kumar will seek fourth consecutive win, it will be a do or die battle for Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD. The RJD is led by Tejashwi in his absence who is behind bars for his role in the multi-crore fodder scam. The grand alliance of opposition comprises 5 political parties - RJD, RLSP, HAM, VIP and Congress. The ruling NDA comprises 3 political parties, JD(U), BJP and LJP.

READ: Bihar: Youth JDU members slam RJD's 'Garib Adhikar Diwas', claps to oppose rally

READ: Bihar Deputy CM: 'NDA to get 3/4th majority in polls under CM Nitish Kumar's leadership'

(Image credits: @BJPLive)