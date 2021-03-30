Amit Shah Takes Dig At Mamata's 'outsider' Remark, Assures BJP Winning 200 Plus Seats

Ahead of the second phase of West Bengal assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are holding back-to-back roadshows in Nandigram. It is to be noted that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting election from the Nandigram constituency. From the BJP's side, her protege-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari is contesting from the same constituency.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 30 held a roadshow at the high profile constituency for Suvendu Adhikari. Talking exclusively to Republic TV during the roadshow, Amit Shah responded to Mamata Banerjee's 'outsider' remark. Home Minister Shah also assured that the BJP is going to form the government in West Bengal with more than 200 seats.

"We are going to win the election here with a thumping majority. People who face defeat often speak these things," said Amit Shah on Mamata Banerjee's remark 'Outsiders can't rule Bengal'. Amit Shah also asked the people of West Bengal to give their blessing as they are going to form a government with 200 plus seats.

'Easiest way to bring 'parivartan' is to make sure that Mamata Didi loses'

Following the road-show, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a press conference in which he said that seeing the support he can say that BJP's candidate Suvendu Adhikari is going to win from Nandigram seat. The easiest way to bring 'parivartan' (Change) is to make sure that Mamata Didi loses from Nandigram.

"Looking at the enthusiasm among the people of Nandigram, it is clear that Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Suvendu Adhikari is going to win from here. The easiest way to bring 'parivartan' is to make sure Mamata Didi loses from Nandigram," said Amit Shah.

Amit Shah also said, "After reaching here, I got a sad piece of news. A woman was raped within a 5-km radius of the place where Mamata Banerjee is staying. So I would like to ask Mamata Didi who talks about women's safety that if a woman can be raped at a time when she is present in the area, how can women be safe and secure?"

'Entire Bengal doesn't want infiltration but wants implementation of CAA'

Home Minister Amit Shah also questioned Mamata Banerjee on the death of the 85-year-old mother of a BJP worker, who was allegedly beaten up by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers last month in the North 24 Parganas district. "The elderly mother of a BJP worker was thrashed. She died yesterday. But Mamata Didi speaks of women's security. People of West Bengal are well aware of this contradiction. Entire Bengal doesn't want infiltration but wants implementation of CAA."

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)