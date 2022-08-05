Amit Shah Takes On Congress For 'Black Shirt' Protest On Ram Mandir Foundation Anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed the Congress party and said that it could cooperate in the National Herald probe money laundering case as per the law. He also stated that Congress chose Friday for protest to subtly oppose the groundbreaking of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this day 2 years ago.

"Congress should be responsible and must co-operate as per the law. The matter is going on the basis of complaints that have been filed. As far as ED is concerned, everybody should respect the law and order situation in the country," Amit Shah said.

When asked about Congress' protest against the government today, Shah said, "Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics because on this day itself Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation of Ram Janambhoomi."

He added, "ED hasn't interrogated or raided anyone today. I don't know why this 'black shirt' protest has been done today. Appeasement politics is not good for the country or Congress. The current condition of Congress is due to appeasement."

Cong MPs stage protest against price rise; Rahul, Priyanka among several leaders detained

Donning black clothes, Congress leaders on Friday protested against price rise and unemployment with several of them, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, being detained by police.

Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, staged a demonstration in the Parliament House complex and then moved to take out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan as a part of the party's countrywide stir against inflation, unemployment and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on essential items.

The protesters were, however, stopped by the Police and not allowed to proceed towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Gaurav Gogoi were among the MPs detained. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also detained outside AICC headquarters in Delhi. The Congress leaders were released from detainment after six hours.