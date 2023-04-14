No One Would Have Dared Attack Ram Navami Rally If BJP Was In Power: Amit Shah In Bengal

Quick links:
Amit Shah in Birbhum. (Image: Representational/PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday came down heavily on ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) Party and Mamata Banerjee over the violence that erupted in West Bengal during the Ram Navami procession saying the TMC's politics of appeasement is the reason behind those incidents. Shah was speaking at a rally in West Bengal's Birbhum. He went on to say if West Bengal votes for BJP in the coming elections, no one will dare attack Ram Navami processions thereafter.
This is a breaking story. More details will be added.
Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.