No One Would Have Dared Attack Ram Navami Rally If BJP Was In Power: Amit Shah In Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday came down heavily on ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) Party and Mamata Banerjee over the violence that erupted in West Bengal during the Ram Navami procession saying the TMC's politics of appeasement is the reason behind those incidents. Shah was speaking at a rally in West Bengal's Birbhum. He went on to say if West Bengal votes for BJP in the coming elections, no one will dare attack Ram Navami processions thereafter.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.