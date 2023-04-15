Amit Shah Takes Sharp Jibe At CM Gehlot-Sachin Pilot Fight In Rajasthan, Sounds Poll Bugle

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while launching BJP's poll campaign in Rajasthan for upcoming assembly elections, unleashed a sharp attack on Rajasthan Congress top brass and the ongoing infighting. Amit Shah addressed a rally in Bharatpur alongside former CM Vasundhara Raje.

While addressing the rally, Shah stated that Ashok Gehlot does not want to leave the chair, and Sachin Pilot wants to be Chief Minister. Taking a jibe, the Home Minister further stated that both of the leaders don't need to fight because the BJP will form the government in the state.

"Pilot ji, your number will not come. Your contribution to Congress may be more than Gehlot's, but Gehlot ji's contribution to the coffers of Congress is greater than yours," Amit Shah said during the rally.

Shah further alleges that the Rajasthan government operates in 3D where 'D' stands for 'danga' (riot), 'durvyavhar' (ill-treatment of women), and atrocities against 'Dalits'. "Riots erupt in many cities across Rajasthan, but the Gehlot government takes little action. Bombs exploded in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The culprits were later apprehended and imprisoned by the Vasundhara administration of Rajasthan. The death penalty was imposed, but because the Rajasthan government failed to properly present its case in the High Court, all of the guilty were acquitted," Shah launched a sharp attack on the incumbent Congress govt led by Gehlot.

Amit Shah slammed the Rajasthan Congress government for engaging in 'shameless act of appeasement'. "The people of Rajasthan are doing trahi-trahi, and the Chief Minister, seems unconcerned. In Thanagaji, Alwar, a wife was raped in front of her husband. In Dausa, a tribal lady was gangraped. An elderly woman's bracelets were severed in Balotra. However, the louse is not crawling on the Gehlot government's head. According to Amit Shah, more than a dozen papers have been leaked in Rajasthan," the Home Minister asserted.