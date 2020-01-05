Amit Shah Targets Opposition Over CAA Double-speak On Pakistan, Cites Nankana Sahib Attack

BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed the 'Booth Karyakarta Sammelan' in New Delhi. Targeting Arvind Kejriwal and Congress, Shah said that they are spreading "misinformation" over the Citizenship Amendment Act. He alleged that they instigated riots as well. Amit Shah also reiterated that the amended Citizenship Law won't take away the citizenship of Indians. Amit Shah also cited the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara attack in Pakistan and asked the opposition to "open their eyes."

'Kejriwal Ji, Rahul Ji, Sonia Ji, open your eyes and see'

Amit Shah said, "The opposition is saying that the citizenship of minorities will be taken away, I want to assure you that citizenship cannot be taken away because of CAA because in the law there is no such provision. They are asking that where are the minorities in Pakistan tortured? Kejriwal Ji, Rahul Ji, Sonia Ji, open your eyes and see that a day before in the holy place of Nankana Sahib was attacked and attempts were made to terrorize our Sikh brothers. This is an answer to all those who are opposing the CAA. The opposition is spreading lies. "These people have got habitual to opposing everything, a habit of indulging in vote-bank politics."

'Congress was afraid of losing their vote bank'

Leading the BJP's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outreach initiative, Amit Shah on Friday turned up the heat against the opposition parties in the wake of ongoing protests in the country against the law. Shah attack against the Congress, along with other opposition parties, comes just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of its “misplaced" protest against the amended citizenship law. “Congress party was afraid of losing their vote bank and didn’t have the courage to grant legitimacy to these refugees. They are spreading lies and misinformation. In 2019, when Modi came to power, he had the courage to uplift these people of minority communities who were mistreated in their countries," Amit Shah said at a pro-CAA rally in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.

READ | AAP's Sanjay Singh: 'BJP avoiding real issues, CAA,NPR,NRC are mere distractions'

READ | Karnataka CM Yediyurappa undertakes door-to-door campaign on CAA, targets Congress

The opposition has been opposing the law and calling it discriminatory against the Muslims. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also written to 11 CMs across the country including Punjab, Rajasthan and Odisha, asking them to oppose the implementation of the amended citizenship law. Earlier in December, protests had erupted in several parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

READ | Def Min Rajnath Singh condemns attack on Nankana Sahib, says 'that is why we need CAA'

READ | Pavan K Varma writes letter to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar against CAA-NPR-NCR