Amit Shah Tears Into '3 Families' For Looting J&K, Silences Critics Of Art 370 Abrogation

In his maiden visit to Jammu post the abrogation of Article 370, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tore into '3 families' for looting J&K. This was seen as a reference to the Gandhis, Muftis and Abdullahs who were in power in the Union Territory for many decades. Commencing his Rajouri rally with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', he opined, "The Modi-Modi chants are an answer to those who used to say that if Article 370 goes, there will be a fire in the Pir Panjal. Today's rally is an answer to those who would say that if Article 370 goes, then rivers of blood will flow".

Amit Shah stressed, "3 families ruled Jammu and Kashmir for 70 years. They construed democracy as their families. Did you ever get the right to Gram Panchayat, Tehsil Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat? They deciphered the meaning of democracy that only the children of my family should live in peace and rule for decades. The government at the Centre changed. In 2014, Narendra Modi became the PM. First, he conducted Panchayat elections and after 2019, he conducted Tehsil Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat elections. What was earlier in the hands of three families is now in the hands of 30,000 people."

"If Article 370 and Article 35A wouldn't have been abrogated, would you have got a tribal reservation? Because of abrogating Article 370, the backward, Dalits, tribals and Paharis are going to get their rights. The Safai Karmacharis had no rights here. The Safai Karmacharis also got their rights," he added.

Amit Shah's frontal attack on opposition

On this occasion, Amit Shah explained the benefits of delimitation, which is seen as a precursor to conducting Assembly polls in J&K. He also assured that the Centre would soon give reservation to Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari communities based on the recommendation of the J&K Commission on Socially and Educationally Backward Classes. While the Union Home Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in the evening, he is scheduled to address a rally in Baramulla on Wednesday.

Amit Shah asserted, "Modi Ji has extended democracy from three families to 30,000 people. Democracy meant 87 MLAs, 6 MPs and three families. Were you included in that? In 2014, Modi Ji gave rights to mothers and sisters and tribals. Now it is the turn of Paharis. After the abrogation of Article 370, Modi Ji promised that we will conduct elections at the earliest. For elections, delimitation was necessary. Because earlier, the three families did delimitation for their own benefit. Delimitation took place and for the first time, there was an increase in the seats of the Pahari region."