Rajya Sabha Passes CAB, Amit Shah Thanks Everyone For Supporting Him

As the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 cleared both the houses on Wednesday, the Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah took to Twitter and thanked everyone who supported him. He also said that the dreams of crores of people have come true with the passage of the Bill. Amit Shah in his tweet also expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring that the deprived people get what they deserve.

As the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 passes in the Parliament, the dreams of crores of deprived & victimised people has come true today.



Grateful to PM @narendramodi ji for his resolve to ensure dignity and safety for these affected people.



I thank everyone for their support. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 11, 2019

CAB Passed

On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB) by a majority of 125-105 votes. This comes after more than 40 MPs including P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh, Sanjay Raut, and Vaiko put forth their arguments either in favour or against the Bill. Some members including the Shiv Sena MPs walked out before the commencement of the voting process. Earlier on Monday, the Lower House of Parliament cleared the legislation with a landslide margin. Once the President gives his assent to the Bill, it will immediately come into operation.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill

The Bill seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years. Several parties in the North East such as the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) have been vehemently opposing this Bill. To ameliorate their concerns, the Centre has exempted a major part of the North East from the ambit of the CAB. The opposition contends that the Bill discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality.

