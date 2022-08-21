Amit Shah To Address Mega Public Rally In Munugode During Telangana Visit On August 21

Ahead of the Munugode bypoll in the state, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will visit Telangana on Sunday where he is scheduled to participate in a number of programmes, including a major rally in the constituency.

As per the latest reports, Shah will arrive at the Begumpet airport in Hyderabad on Sunday morning following which he will first visit the Ujjaini Mahakali Temple for darshan. Later, after meeting state BJP leaders, he will proceed toward the Munugode assembly constituency at 5 PM and address the public meeting.

Following the public meeting, the Home Minister will return to Hyderabad and will attend a meeting at Ramoji Film City where he is expected to meet media baron Ch Ramoji Rao.

Speaking about Amit Shah's visit to Telangana, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh told ANI that the party is working hard to ensure safety and security in the state further adding that many big leaders will join BJP and it will definitely win in the constituency.

Hitting out at the Telangana government, the BJP leader said, "People are unhappy with KCR as atrocities and violence are all over the state and people are scared in such an environment."

It is pertinent to note that a day before the Home Minister's visit to the state, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday started its campaign for the Munugode assembly seat bypoll. CM KCR also addressed a public rally in the constituency.

Posters against Home Minister and PM Modi come up in Hyderabad

Ahead of Amit Shah's arrival, posters of 'Tadipar Kaun Hai' and 'Bye Bye Modi' have again come up in Hyderabad. In visuals from different places across the city, similar posters were seen installed in a bid to protest against the BJP leader's visit to the state. This is not the first time such posters have been installed.

Earlier, before the BJP National Executive Meeting which was to be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in Hitec City in July, similar "Bye Bye Modi" banners were displayed at places.

(Image: PTI)