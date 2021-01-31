Amit Shah To Address WB BJP Workers Virtually After Cancellation Of 2-day Visit To Kolkata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address West Bengal BJP workers virtually at Howrah Domjur on Sunday, after his visit to the state was canceled due to "unavoidable circumstances".

The meeting will be attended by several top brass leaders including Union Minister Smriti Irani, Bengal BJP President Kailash Vijayvargiya, party's Vice President Mukul Roy, and newly-inducted heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The virtual meeting was announced after Shah, canceled his scheduled visit to Kolkata on Saturday, due to the minor blast which occurred outside Israel Embassy in Delhi. Meanwhile, a significant development was witnessed in the Bengal BJP fold on Saturday. Five netas from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) including former minister Rajib Banerjee switched to the saffron party in the presence of ex-BJP chief Amit Shah at his residence.

The five leaders—Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti, and Rudranil Ghosh—who recently left Trinamool, met Shah in Delhi accompanied by BJP leaders Kailash Vijayawargiya and Dilip Ghosh and were formally inducted in the party.

Speaking to the media after joining BJP, Rajib Banerjee said, "We will make a new Bengal under the leadership of PM Modi." Meanwhile, Dalmiya added, "BJP will win, the public is not with TMC. TMC failed to serve the people, the public is irritated. I am happy I have got this platform by BJP."

Former TMC leaders Mr. Rajib Banerjee, Ms. Baishali Dalmiya, Mr. Prabir Ghoshal, Mr. Rathin Chakraborti and Mr. Rudranil Ghosh joined BJP today in New Delhi. I am sure their induction will further strengthen BJP’s fight for Sonar Bangla. pic.twitter.com/twXrHXWCbY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 30, 2021

Trinamool's high-level exits

The Mamata Banerjee-led party recently saw the exit of Suvendu Adhikari along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders - who joined BJP and has now been fielded in the saffron party's political campaign. Later Adhikari's two brothers joined BJP, while his father has been removed from his party post. While sports minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla has 'retired' from politics, Rajib Banerjee has joined BJP. West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee holds the fort with 222 seats, will go to the polls in April-May 2021.

