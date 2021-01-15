Amit Shah To Chair Key Meet In Delhi With Bengal BJP Leaders Ahead Of Polls

Ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting at BJP's headquarters in Delhi to strategise and discuss party's roadmap for polls on Friday. According to sources, Bengal BJP's top brass will meet the central BJP leadership. This key meeting is slated to take place at 2 pm.

Amit Shah to chair Bengal poll strategy meeting in Delhi

The sources further revealed that Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, party's national vice-president Mukul Roy and Amitava Chakraborty will attend the scheduled meeting in presence of BJP's general secretary and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash and senior leader Arvind Menon. A party source said that the main agenda of the meeting will be to formulate a roadmap and more intricate strategies for the upcoming election. The discussions on upcoming tours of central leaderships in the state will also be held during this key meeting.

BJP claims 41 TMC MLAs ready to jump ship

Earlier on Thursday, Kailash Vijayvargiya while addressing a press conference made a major claim saying that he has a fresh list of 41 more Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs who are willing to join BJP. He said that if BJP inducts these MLAs into its party then TMC will definitely fall. However, the saffron party is still mulling as to who all to induct and whom not to, Vijayvargiya added.

Kailash Vijayvargiya said, " I have a list of 41 MLAs who are want to join BJP, if I take them, the state government will collapse but we are still looking into it and will decide whom to take and whom not to, " said Vijayvargiya during the press meet. He added, "If there is someone who has a tarnished image, we will not take that person, this is what we have thought of doing."

West Bengal elections

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections. Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda. Prashant Kishor has raised the stakes by saying that the BJP won't cross 99 seats, else he'll quit his work in politics.

