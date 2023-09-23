Amit Shah To Deliver Lecture At Mumbai University, Will Visit Lalbaugcha Raja

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a daylong visit to Mumbai, will deliver the Laxmanrao Inamdar memorial lecture at Mumbai University on Saturday (September 23).

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will also attend the event, a press release from Mumbai University said.

The lecture has been organized in association with Sahakar Bharati, a cooperative body founded by Inamdar, who was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader. Inamdar was one of the founding fathers of RSS in Gujarat and is known to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mentor.

The release said that the cooperative sector holds immense importance in the country's development. The university's commerce, management, and economics departments conduct studies and research in the cooperative field.

Amit Shah to visit Lalbaugcha Raja

The Home Minister will arrive in Mumbai in the afternoon and will commence his visit to the city by worshipping the idol of Lord Ganesha established by 'Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal' in the Bandra West area at around 3 p.m. He will then offer prayers at the famous Ganesha idol, the Lalbaugcha Raja, at Lalbaug Ganesh Mandal, Parel, in Mumbai. Shah visits Mumbai every year with his family members during the 10-day Ganesh festival.

Shah will then participate in the 'Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial Lecture' at Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Convocation Hall in Mumbai University’s Fort campus, organized by Mumbai University and Sahakar Bharati.