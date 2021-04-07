Amit Shah To Hold 4 Roadshows In West Bengal; No Let-up From BJP Before Phase 4 Of 8

Gearing up for phase 4 of West Bengal Assembly elections after an intense phase-3 which was held on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to conduct 4 roadshows in the poll-bound state on Wednesday. As per the release by Union Home Minister's Office, the first roadshow will take place in Singur at 12:00 pm, second in Domjur at 1:35 pm, third in Howrah Madhya at 3:00 pm and finally fourth in Behala Purba at 4:40 pm.

Earlier on Tuesday, Amit Shah had made a special appeal to the voters of West Bengal, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu to exercise their franchise in huge numbers. In his appeal to the people of Bengal, the Union Home Minister asked them to vote for peace, prosperity and development of the state. He had said, "Only strong and decisive leadership can make Bengal self-reliant by ensuring peace, prosperity and development in the state. So, be sure to vote and be a partner in the development of Bengal."

West Bengal Elections

Bengal had witnessed 81.47% voter turnout in Phase-3, 86.11% in Phase-2 and 84.3% in Phase-1. Clashes were seen between BJP and TMC workers, with both alleging 'voter suppression across Nandigram in Phase-2 while sporadic instances of violence were seen in Phase-1 too. Moreover, Mamata Banerjee herself toured election booths across Nandigram, dialling the Governor - complaining that several voters are not being allowed to vote. She has also complained to the EC, filed an FIR and termed the elections the 'most-rigged of all time', simultaneously claiming that she will win Nandigram easily. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

(Image: Twitter- @AmitShahOffice, ANI)