Amit Shah to participate in UP BJP's Jan Vishvas Yatra on Sunday

Lucknow, Dec 25 (PTI) Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be participating in the Jan Vishvas Yatra to be taken out by the BJP on Sunday.

Shah will also address public rallies in Kasganj and Jalaun.

In a statement issued here, the Uttar Pradesh BJP said that Union Minister Shah will be participating in the Jan Vishvas Yatra and address public rallies in Kasganj and later in Jalaun.

Shah will tour the state in the coming days and will cover more than 140 constituencies, sources said.

Keeping caste equations in mind, each programme will be attended by people from three OBC-dominated constituencies, two urban constituencies, one scheduled caste-dominated constituency and one minority-dominated constituency, they said.

Among the key features of Shah's visit will be his late evening meetings with party workers to deliberate on strategies for the upcoming elections, they said It was under the leadership of Shah as BJP chief that the party had won a massive majority in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, and won 67 Lok Sabha seats out of 80 in 2019.

In 2014, when he was Uttar Pradesh in-charge, the BJP had won 73 Lok Sabha seats. PTI NAV ANB ANB

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)