Amit Shah To Present President’s Colour Award To State Police During 2-day Assam Visit

Embarking on his two-day visit to Assam, the Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on late night Sunday to inaugurate and launch several projects on the first anniversary of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government.

Amit Shah shared pictures of his arrival in Assam through his Twitter account and said, "It is always special to be in Assam, the great land of Maa Kamakhya Devi. Looking forward to attending various programs during my two-day visit." CM Himanta along with other officials welcomed the Home Minister on Sunday and later taking to his Twitter, Biswa said, "Honoured to receive Adarniya HM Amit Shah at LGBI Airport, Guwahati. Adarniya Griha Mantri will attend several events over the next two days in Assam. We’ve always been blessed by the generous guidance of Hon HM. Looking forward to his precious ‘margdarshan’.”

Landed in Guwahati.



It is always special to be in Assam, the great land of Maa Kamakhya Devi.



Looking forward to attending various programs during my two-day visit. pic.twitter.com/MtZ5bUFBSx — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 8, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's led-government in Assam will be completing its first year on May 10.

Amit Shah in Assam

Shah on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Assam government will address a public rally at the Khanapara field in Guwahati on Tuesday and will inaugurate several projects including Super Speciality Hospital and National Forensic Sciences University. On the same day, he will also present President’s Colour to Assam Police for its service over the last 25 years in Guwahati.

Notably, Assam is the 10th state in the country to earn the President’s Colour for its outstanding performance in combating insurgency, regulating crime, maintaining law and order, and safeguarding the people and properties in the state.

“The Union Home Minister will visit Mankachar Border Outpost (BOP) and will interact with Border Security Force (BSF) officials on May 9 and will inaugurate BSF’s Central Store and Workshop, and launch khadi and village industries products at Tamulpur,” said a senior official of the Assam Home department according to ANI.

During his two day visit, Shah will also lay the foundation stone for various projects including Public Auditoriums, Integrated DC Office, Police Commissionarate building, and Guwahati Police Reserve Bhawan. He will also inaugurate the Census Office and SSB Buildings virtually at Amingaon in Kamrup (Metro) district. Shah will also interact and take lunch with Officers and Jawans of Assam Police, during his visit.