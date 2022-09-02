Amit Shah To Tour Bihar's Seemanchal On Sept 23-24, First Visit After JD(U)-BJP Fallout

Days after JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar broke ties with the BJP-led NDA alliance in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in the state. Amit Shah is expected to visit the Seemanchal region of Bihar on September 23 and 24. He is expected to hold a rally in the Purnia district on September 23, followed by organisational meetings in Kishanganj on September 24.

Amit Shah's arrival is crucial as this is his first visit to the state after the JD(U) parted ways with the BJP to ally with the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and formed a government under the umbrella of the "Mahagathbandhan alliance".

“We have been holding meetings in various parts of the state and this time the focus will be on the Seemanchal belt,” state party president Sanjay Jaiswal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Apart from meeting party workers, the Union Home Minister will also be holding a key strategy meeting with his BJP leaders to look at challenges ahead including preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP along with a couple of smaller allies is expected to fight the elections minus the JD(U), ANI reported citing its sources.

“Apart from the public rally we will have meetings with the organisation and also hold a core group meeting to further strategise our approach in the state,” state party president added.

Seemanchal belt: Shah's focus area for Bihar

Notably, the Seemanchal belt is a Muslim-dominated area in Bihar where the JDU-RJD-Congress-powered Mahagathbandhan alliance has a significant presence. A few months ago four MLAs from Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party had also joined Yadav’s RJD. This makes it important for the BJP to get a hold of the area ahead of the upcoming General Elections.

“We believe in the public mandate and that mandate was for BJP in the 2020 Assembly polls. Therefore when the Home Minister and other leaders visit the state we will go to the people to talk about the work done by the Modi government through these eight years and present before them the central government schemes,” said Bettiah MP Sanjay Jaiswal.

The Seemanchal region of Bihar also holds importance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as it is spread across seven districts that cover 24 Assembly seats.

Nitish's posters outside JD(U) office

Meanwhile, amid speculations that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be projected as the 2024 Prime Ministerial candidate by the Opposition, the posters outside the JD(U) office changed in Patna. Poster with text - "Pradesh Mein Dikha, Ab Desh Mein Dikhega" (It's visible in the state now it will be seen in the country, Jumla nahi Haqiqat hai (No lies only reality) Aashwasan Nhi Susashan (No assurance but good governance)" - were seen across Patna by the Mahagathbandhan hinting towards its preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

#BREAKING | 'Nitish Kumar for 2024' posters up at JDU office in Patna a day after KCR-Nitish meeting. Tune in #LIVE as Republic reports before the party's national executive meeting, here - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/93cyX0itCX — Republic (@republic) September 1, 2022

The posters in Patna were put up by the government when Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was present in the state to hold a meeting with Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav.