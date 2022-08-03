Amit Shah To Visit Bengaluru Amid Unrest Over Recent Killings; To Attend CII Event

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to arrive in Bengaluru for a one-day on Wednesday night where he will attend the Confederation of the Indian Industries (CII) event on Thursday, reported PTI citing sources. According to the latest updates, Shah is scheduled to participate in the 'Sankalp Ke Siddhi' conference of the CII on Thursday morning and will return to the national capital by the afternoon.

Speaking about his schedule during the Bengaluru tour, the Home Minister is expected to arrive in the city on Wednesday night. On Thursday, he will attend the CII event at 11 AM. He is also expected to hold a meeting with the state BJP leaders after the event. Later at around 2:30 PM, he will take a flight back to Delhi, the sources informed.

Notably, Amit Shah's visit to Karnataka comes at a time when there is constant unrest following the recent murders, especially the killing of Hindutva activists. His visit also coincides with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state who is expected to discuss the party's strategies and other matters ahead of the state polls next year.

A faction of BJP cadres upset over attacks on Hindu activists

At a time when the situation in Karnataka remains tense following the recent killings in the state including BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru who was recently murdered by a group of miscreants in the Dakshina Kannada district. In addition to that, a few months back, another Hindutva activist Harsha was also killed in the same manner in the Shivamogga district.

Keeping in view these developments, a faction of BJP cadres have been protesting against such incidents, especially in the coastal Karnataka region, which is a Hindutva stronghold. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student's wing of the Sangh Parivar also staged demonstrations in certain parts of the state including Bengaluru demanding a ban on the Popular Front of India and its allied organisations, as the role of these banned outfits is being suspected in the murders.

In addition to that, many protesting BJP workers also demanded the resignation of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Image: PTI