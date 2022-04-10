Amit Shah To Visit Bihar On April 22-23, Set To Meet State BJP Leaders: Sources

To take part in a function held in the memory of Veer Kunwar Singh, one of the heroes of the Revolt of 1857, Union Minister and top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will visit the state of Bihar on April 22-23. The event will take place in Babu Veer Kunwar Singh's birthplace in the Bhojpur area of Jagdishpur, Bihar.

Despite the fact that the event is scheduled for April 23, sources close to ANI said that the Home Minister, Amit Shah, would arrive in Bihar on April 22.

According to sources, Shah would hold a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party's organisational leaders after arriving a day earlier.

"In the meeting scheduled with party workers on April 22, Shah can outline the programmes to be held in the coming days for the party," ANI sources said.

According to reports, most of the preparations for this programme have been done at the organisational level, and this event will be important as a part of the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.'

This development comes following the recent MLC elections in Bihar where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has performed well. In the elections for 24 seats in the Bihar Legislative Council, the ruling NDA came out on top. The NDA gained 13 of the 24 MLC seats (BJP 7, JDU 5, and RLJP 1), whereas the RJD only got 6 seats. One seat was gained by Congress, while another was won by an Independent candidate backed by it.

Rift between BJP and JDU in Bihar

Amit Shah's visit also comes following an increase in the rift between JDU and BJP (allies in the NDA government in Bihar). The rift between allies BJP and JDU showed no signs of abating as both parties sparred over Nitish Kumar's future as the Bihar Chief Minister beyond 2025.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal indicated that his party could rethink its strategy of projecting Kumar as the CM face of NDA in the 2025 Assembly election. Barring for a short period between May 2014 and February 2015, the former JDU chief has been the Bihar CM since 2005. Responding to Jaiswal, JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha made it clear that Kumar will continue to be the CM candidate even in 2025.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said, "Any BJP worker from Kashmir to Kanyakumari proves himself when he is given any responsibility. It is 2022 now and we have a pact. Permutation combinations can change with time. But there is clarity that we had fought the 2020 election with the promise that we will make Nitish Kumar the CM."

(Input with ANI)