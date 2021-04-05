Amit Shah To Visit Chhattisgarh Encounter Site To Honour Martyrs & Meet Injured Jawans

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting the site in the Sukma district of Chattisgarh where a deadly encounter took place between security forces and Maoists, resulting in the death of dozens of jawans. Later in the day, the Home Minister will also meet the injured jawans, who have been admitted to the hospital following the attack.

As many as 22 jawans were killed and 32 sustained severe injuries while one soldier is still missing after a fierce gunbattle with Maoists along the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chattisgarh during the wee hours of April 4.

As per sources, security forces while hunting for Maoist commander Hidma were ambushed on Saturday, following which an encounter broke out. The security forces were met with nearly 400 Maoists that opened fire upon the jawans. According to the initial reports, the encounter lasted for over 3 hours and severe damage was inflicted on the Maoists as well.

Amit Shah calls a high-level meeting

On Sunday, HM Shah called for a high-level meeting with Sanjay Chander, Special DG CRPF at his residence in the national capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held discussions with Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on the matter and assured all possible help in giving a befitting response to the militants. Shah, who has been campaigning across four states for the upcoming assembly polls curtailed his programs and returned to Delhi in the wake of the incident. The Home Ministry has also sought a report on the incident from the Chattisgarh police.

CM Baghel visits injured jawans

Backing the CRPF's action against the Naxals in Sukma-Bijapur, Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday visited the injured jawans at Ramkrishna Care Hospital in Raipur, vowing that 'CRPF camps will be set up' in Naxal areas. Ruling out any intelligence failure, he lauded the jawans' bravery paying condolences to the family of the soldiers who lost their lives.

"At Tarrem, Bijapur, the Naxals attacked covertly during a joint operation by almost 2000 security personnel. We pay our condolences to the family of the soldiers who lost their lives. Naxalites have also suffered heavy losses. I repeat establishment of two camps in the area of influence of Naxalites will be done expeditiously, which has frustrated them. After this, the activities of the Naxalites will be limited. There was no intelligence failure," said Baghel.