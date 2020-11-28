Amit Shah To Visit Hyderabad Tomorrow In Final Push To BJP's GHMC Election Campaign

Stepping up BJP's campaign for the GHMC polls, former party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will land in Hyderabad at 10 am on Sunday, November 29. BJP's election in-charge Bhupender Yadav and the party's OBC Morcha president K Laxman will accompany Shah from the Begumpet Airport. Before flagging off his public engagements, he will visit the Bhagyalakshmi Devi temple.

At about 11.45 am, the BJP leader shall participate in a roadshow in Secunderabad from Varasiguda Chourasta to Hanuman Temple, Sithaphalmandi. It shall cover the Assembly constituencies of Sanath Nagar, Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills. Thereafter, the Union Home Minister will head to the state BJP office in Nampally, Hyderabad. He is expected to depart from Hyderabad airport at 5.30 pm. A number of key BJP leaders including party president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya and MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy have campaigned for the civic polls in Telangana's capital.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls

The election to 150 divisions of the GHMC is being conducted in the exercise of powers conferred by Articles 243-K and 243-ZA of the Constitution read with Sections 7(1), 9, 10 and 24 of the GHMC Act, 1955. In the 2016 elections, TRS secured a comfortable majority with 99 wins with AIMIM coming a distant second amid its candidates emerging victorious in 44 seats. The polls for the new term of the GHMC will be held on December 1 followed by the counting of votes on December 4.

The Telangana State Election Commission stated that the election will be conducted using paper ballots instead of EVMs. Moreover, the polling time has been extended by an hour, i.e from 7 am to 6 pm owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Buoyed by its success in the Dubbak Assembly by-election, BJP is looking to make further inroads in an election where allies TRS and AIMIM are fighting separately.

