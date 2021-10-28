Amit Shah To Visit Uttarakhand On October 30, To Launch BJP's Election Campaign

Ahead of the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will be visiting the poll-bound state and launching BJP's election campaign through a rally on October 30, informed state BJP General Secretary Kuldeep Kumar. Earlier on Wednesday, a review meeting also took place at the BJP headquarters in Uttarakhand for reviewing the preparations of Shah's rally.

Apart from that, Kuldeep Kumar and Shah will also address a public meeting at the Bannu School ground to launch the poll campaign.

Addressing a press conference, Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat informed that Shah will also inaugurate the state government's Mukhymantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana in Dehradun. The home minister will also inaugurate PACS computerisation and the program will be broadcast live across the branches of 670 primary agricultural credit societies and 292 cooperative banks in the state. Following this, he will also release the departmental magazine named Sahakar Se Samriddhi and will finally attend the meeting of the State BJP Core Committee.

This being Shah's second visit to Uttarakhand in October, he is likely to hold multiple meetings with party leaders and workers for reviewing BJP's strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for 2022.

Earlier this month, he went on a visit to the state for reviewing the flood situation after heavy rainfall. Conducting an aerial survey of the affected regions, he later spoke to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and assured him about the Centre's support in the situation.

PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand ahead of elections

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also said to visit the poll-bound state in mid-November, almost a week after Home Minister Amit Shah's visit.

Also, PM Modi is likely to visit the Kedarnath shrine a day after Diwali which is November 5. Apart from that, he will also inaugurate several other construction projects in the state and later offer prayers. Speaking on the same, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed honour in welcoming the PM. "All arrangements are in place, and with the blessings of Baba Kedarnath, we will accomplish the dream of developing Uttarakhand", he added.



(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)