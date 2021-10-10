Amit Shah To Visit Uttarakhand To Meet BJP Workers And Prepare For Assembly Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the state of Uttarakhand for two days next week as the BJP prepares for the Assembly elections to be held next year. Amit Shah is set to be in Uttarakhand on October 16 and 17. He will address the party workers in the discussion regarding upcoming polls.

A BJP source in Uttarakhand said, "Home minister Amit Shah will visit Uttrakhand for two days, that is, October 16 and 17 and meet party workers for the discussion of upcoming state assembly elections."

As per the sources, Shah will overlook the 20-point programme created by the state leader for the elections, which include several campaigns like a 15-day door-to-door campaign, addressing communities, scholars, people benefitted by government schemes and new voters.

The source also said that these programmes will be completed by end of November. The source said, "We will discuss these programs with the Home Minister when he will visit the state and responsibilities will be given to leaders accordingly."

The BJP has also announced that the party workers will distribute the following in every poll booth in the state - 100 campaign kits including 50 flags, 100 BJP scarfs, pamphlets listing the work done by the government. Earlier on October 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Uttrakhand to inaugurate the Oxygen plant at AIIMS, Rishikesh.

BJP going all-out in Uttarakhand

Before the Assembly elections, the BJP has also prioritised the by-polls scheduled to be held this month. An independent MLA from Uttarakhand's Bhimtal assembly, Ram Singh Kaira joined the Bhartiya Janata Party on Friday.

The party made the announcement with the presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani along with Uttarakhand state in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Dushyant Gautam.

Other prominent leaders of the state party like Uttarakhand BJP state president Madan Kaushik and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni were also present at the ceremony held at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. MLA Ram Singh Kaira spoke during the presser and said that BJP has kept its workers as a family and that the harmony among the party leaders was visible from the outside.

