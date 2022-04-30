Amit Shah To Visit West Bengal On May 4; Aims To Strengthen BJP's State Unit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be making a 3-day visit to West Bengal on May 4. This will be Shah's first visit to the state after the 2021 Assembly elections.

The Union Minister and senior BJP leader, with this visit, aims to strengthen his party's position in the state. Shah will hold multiple important meetings and guide the BJP's West Bengal unit about the working style of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Amit Shah aims to strengthen BJP in West Bengal after 2021 Assembly poll defeat

It is important to mention here that West Bengal BJP vice president Soumitra Khan, national vice president Dilip Ghosh, and national secretary Anupam Hazra have time and again asked Central leaders to guide the West Bengal unit of the BJP.

According to Soumitra Khan, Home Minister Shah will hold an important meeting on May 4, with prominent party leaders from West Bengal. The leader also plans to visit Siliguri in the northern part of the state during this visit. Sharing further details, Khan mentioned that the Home Minister will also be meeting party workers from North and South Bengal specifically at both the places. Apart from party work, Amit Shah will also be attending BSF's 'Tin Bigha corridor' programme.

Soumitra Khan said, "Shah will be holding a meeting with party workers and senior party leaders in Kolkata on May 4 in which, he will give directions to strengthen the party's organisational structure in the state and know about the status of West Bengal BJP unit at present."

Status of BJP in West Bengal

After the 2021 Assembly polls debacle, the BJP will want to make a come back in the state before the 2024 general elections. But currently, the party is struggling to hold its prominent members in the party. Former Union minister Babul Supriyo joined TMC after the party lost the state elections. Similarly, Mukul Roy also joined the TMC even after winning his seat in the Assembly elections.

In fact, Supriyo decided to quit his MP seat to join the TMC party. After joining TMC, he fought by-election in the Ballygunge Assembly seat and won it comfortably. Talking about the importance of Amit Shah's visit to the state, BJP's state VP said, "I hope this visit of Amit Shah will give new life to the party and will infuse new energy."

(With inputs from ANI)