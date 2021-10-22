Amit Shah Turns 57: Nitin Gadkari, Yogi & Others Greet HM; Laud His Contribution To Nation

Several leaders and politicians from across the country greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his 57th birthday on Friday and further hailed his contribution towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the union government. Taking to their social media handles, leaders shared their best wishes and greetings for the Home Minister.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also took to his official Koo handle and greeted Amit Shah on his birthday. He further prayed for his good health. Along with him, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, followed by ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Ravi Shankar Prasad also extended their best wishes towards the BJP leader.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his Twitter handle and wished Amit Shah on his birthday. "Birthday greetings to Shri@AmitShahJi. I have worked with Amit Bhai for several years and witnessed his outstanding contributions to strengthen the Party and in Government. May he keep serving the nation with the same zeal. Praying for his good health and long life[sic]," the PM tweeted.

Birthday greetings to Shri @AmitShah Ji. I have worked with Amit Bhai for several years and witnessed his outstanding contributions to strengthen the Party and in Government. May he keep serving the nation with the same zeal. Praying for his good health and long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2021

Apart from him, BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala among others greeted Shah. "Rich in energy, hard work, knowledge and efficiency, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Hon'ble Shri@AmitShah Happy Birthday. Your hard work and service towards nation building is exemplary for all. I pray to God for your good health and long life[sic]," Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

Greetings and warm wishes to Union Home Minister and our senior colleague, Shri @AmitShah on his birthday. He is making tremendous efforts to ensure a safe and secure India. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 22, 2021

Who is Amit Shah?

Amit Shah, who was born on October 22, 1964, in Gujarat has been a close companion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since his initial days in politics. Earlier, he was appointed as the National General Secretary of BJP during Modi's government in Gujarat and later became the National President of BJP in 2014. After that in 2019, he took over the position of the Union Home Minister after PM Modi-led BJP government took charge for the second time in a row. Meanwhile, a Seva Setu programme has been organised at Manipur village near Ahmedabad on the occasion of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's birthday.

(Image: PTI)