Odisha: Amit Shah Underlines PM Modi's Effort For The Poor; Slams Cong Over Corruption

Addressing the 'Odisha Jan Samvad Rally' via video conferencing on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi efforts for the poor. Amit Shah has been conducting a series of virtual rallies to drive home the message of the government. On Sunday, he conducted ‘Bihar Jansamvad’.

Addressing the Odisha rally, Amit Shah said that when the PM Modi in 2014 made it clear that he will work for the poor, tribals and Dalits. He added that the PM did a lot of work to raise the standard of living of more than 60 crores poor of the country.

"When Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, he had said that my government will be a government of the poor, tribals and Dalits. PM Modi does what he says. He did a lot of work to raise the standard of living of more than 60 crores poor of the country. PM Modi started the Ayushman Bharat for 50 crores poor Indians. They could never muster the finances for proper treatment. PM Modi gave them the right to good health. Treatment worth Rs 5 lakh is being provided for free," said Amit Shah.

He further took a jibe at Congress over corruption, dynasty, casteism, appeasement.

"It is the tradition of Congress to do politics of corruption, dynasty, casteism, appeasement. 60 crore people did not have bank accounts under Congress rule. PM Modi opened bank accounts of about 31 crore people through Jan Dhan Yojana. Today, they are getting the entire money of the schemes in their account. 9.5 crore farmers have received Rs 72,000 crore so far under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. It's not a one-time thing. Every poor farmer will receive Rs 6,000 every year by the Modi," he added.

Digital Rally by BJP

Marking a first, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, kicked off the poll campaign for the Bihar state elections scheduled in November 2020, via a 'virtual' rally from BJP Headquarters in Delhi. Claiming that this was not a political rally, Shah said that it was a 'Jan Samwad' rally to thank the 'corona warriors' and the people for fighting the pandemic.

In response to Amit Shah's digital rally, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had called for clanging thalis and bowls. Taking a dig at the Opposition - RJD, Amit Shah said that they had taken forward PM Modi's 'Janta curfew' call by welcoming him by banging thalis. Giving a digital push, Amit Shah addressed the people of the state through video conference and Facebook live, with a target of roping in at least one lakh people across the 243 assembly segments in Bihar. Apart from Shah, Union Ministers Nityanand Rai, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi too are present at the rally in Delhi. Sources state that at least 72,000 BJP workers have tuned in from various BJP offices in Bihar.

(Image credits: @BJP4India)