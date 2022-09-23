Amit Shah Unsparing On Nitish Kumar's Betrayal; 'He's Sitting On Lalu's Lap To Become PM'

In his first visit to Bihar after the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tore into Nitish Kumar for betraying BJP. Addressing the 'Jan Bhavana Mahasabha' in the Purnea district on Friday, he cautioned people about the return of 'Jungle Raj'. Contending that Kumar switched sides solely to fulfill his ambition to become the next Prime Minister, Shah called upon the electorate to trust BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and help the party form the government in Bihar with a full majority.

Amit Shah remarked, "They (Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav) are saying that I will ignite fights. I am not needed for igniting fights, Lalu Ji you are enough to ignite fights. You have done this work all your life. When Lalu Ji is associated with the government and Nitish Ji is sitting in Lalu Ji's lap, there is an atmosphere of fear. But I want to say that the border districts are a part of India and so, no one needs to fear. There is a Narendra Modi government here. The crowd that has gathered here is a warning sign for the Lalu-Nitish government."

He added, "I feel sad that for becoming the Prime Minister, Nitish Babu backstabbed the anti-Congress politics from where he emerged and sat in the lap of RJD and Congress. I want to ask all of you- can Nitish Babu become the PM by switching sides for power? Can this government in Bihar function?"

Amit Shah slams Nitish-Lalu combine

Taking on Nitish Kumar, Amit Shah highlighted that the JDU leader had betrayed several politicians in the past including Lalu Yadav, George Fernandes, Sharad Yadav and Jitan Ram Manjhi for the sake of saving his own chair. The former BJP president also flagged the fact that JDU suffered a debacle in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls after walking out of the NDA. Highlighting the Centre's development initiatives for Bihar, he asked the Bihar CM to account for his long tenure in power. On August 9, Kumar joined hands with RJD and Congress despite the fact that the mandate in the 2020 election was for BJP and JDU.

Amit Shah recalled, "First, you went with the Devi Lal group in the Janata Party. Then, you deceived Lalu Ji. Beware, Lalu Ji, Nitish Ji will leave you and sit in the lap of Congress tomorrow and you won't come to know. His biggest betrayal was that of respected socialist leader George Fernandes. You formed the Samata Party by sitting on the shoulders of George Fernandes and when his health was not good, he (Nitish) became the national president by removing him."

"Then, he betrayed Sharad Yadav Ji. Then, he betrayed BJP for the first time. Then, he betrayed Jitan Ram Manjhi. Then, he deceived Ram Vilas Paswan. Then, you betrayed Lalu Ji and went with BJP. Once again, you betrayed BJP and went to Lalu Ji to fulfill his dream of becoming PM," he elaborated.

Escalating his attack, he said, "Modi Ji showed large-heartedness. (JDU) received half the seats. Even then, we showed large-heartedness by making you the CM as Modi Ji promised that we will fight under the leadership of Nitish Ji. But you sat in the lap of RJD and Congress to become PM close to the Lok Sabha polls. Do you think the people of Bihar doesn't know you? I want to remind you of 8 years ago. You did the same thing in 2014. You got only 2 seats in Lok Sabha. Let the 2024 Lok Sabha elections come, the people of Bihar will sweep away the Lalu-Nitish combine. A BJP government with a full majority will be formed in Bihar in 2025."