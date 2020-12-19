Amit Shah Unsparing over TMC's Exodus; Tells Mamata 'soon You Will Be Left Standing Alone'

Roaring from the Midnapore college ground, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched an unsparing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, asking her why she was rattled over the mass exodus in TMC. The Home Minister also warned the TMC Supremo that the exodus was just the 'start' and as the 2021 assembly elections come closer, she would be left standing 'alone.'

"I want to ask Mamata Banerjee, were you with the Trinamool from the start? No, you left Congress to form the party. Today, when Suvendu ji is leaving TMC in a revolt against injustice, you find it flip-flopping? This is just the start. By the time elections come, you will be standing alone," said Amit Shah.

Rebellion against politics of 'appeasement and nepotism'

With rebel TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari's entry into the saffron party amongst others, Amit Shah Shah asserted that the people joining the BJP were revolting against TMC's politics of 'tollbaji, appeasement and nepotism.' "Those who are coming to BJP today came out with the slogan of Maa Mati Manush. But Mamta Didi's government converted the slogan of Maa Mati Manush into tollbaji, appeasement and nepotism."

"The kind of tsunami I am seeing today, you would have never imagined. The people coming to us are coming against your politics of appeasement and nepotism. Good people from Congress, Trinamool, CPM all under the leadership of Shubhendu Bhai have joined BJP today to work under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji," he added.

We will make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla': Shah

Appealing to the citizens of Bengal to vote for development, Amit Shah said, "I want to ask the youth of Bengal - What is your fault? Why is there no development in Bengal? I want to ask the farmers of Bengal - Why are you not receiving the Rs 6,000 annually that is being sent by PM Modi?"

Exuding confidence of winning 200 seats in the upcoming assembly elections, Shah remarked that the more that TMC carried out political violence against the workers of the saffron party, the more strongly they will emerge victorious. "Over 300 BJP workers have lost their lives in Bengal, but we won't buckle down. The more TMC attacks on us, the more aggressively we will move towards victory"

"Some big leaders said that no one can defeat Trinamool in Bengal. I want to remind him that inside the election of Parliament he used to say that the account of BJP will not be opened. The BJP has won 18 seats under the chairmanship of our Dilip Ghosh and led by Modi ji. We will win 200 seats in West Bengal. You gave three decades to Congress, 27 years to Communists and 10 years to Mamata didi. Give 5 years to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), we will make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla',"said the Home Minister.

