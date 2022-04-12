Amit Shah Urges Everyone To Work For Welfare Of Nation, People In Next 25 Years

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday appealed to everyone, irrespective of party affiliations, to work for the welfare of people and the country in the next 25 years so that India becomes one of the most developed nations in the world.

Addressing the 'Amrit Samagam' conference on 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the next 25 years -- from the 75th year of India's independence to the 100th year of country's freedom -- is crucial for the growth of the country and this period has been termed as 'Amrit Kaal'.

Appealing to state governments, Shah said plans have to be prepared for the next 25 years on how to enhance people's participation in the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and how to work for the welfare of the country and the people by involving every village, school and youth.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of it's people, culture and achievements.

"We don't know who will be the prime minister after 25 years and whose party's government will be in power. Whoever it may be, but the country will remain. That is why everyone, irrespective of party politics, should make this mission successful," he said at the conference also attended by ministers and officials from the state governments and Union Territories.

Referring to the next 25 years as 'Amrit Kaal', the prime minister had said, "We are celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. In the next 25 years, during 'Amrit Kaal, the nation will move towards attaining resolutions made for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Today we are working to strengthen 'good governance', 'pro-people pro-active governance'".

The home minister said for the next 25 years, all 130 Indians should make collective efforts to make the country a leading nation in the world.

"He (PM) had appealed to the people that during the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' year, people should take a pledge to do some good work. Every department of the government should take a pledge to do some kind of good work. This is a year to take pledge and the next 25 years is the time to fulfil the pledges," he said.

The Home Minister said scores of people had fought against the British during the freedom movement in different ways and the young generation should be made aware about their struggle so that they can take the pledge to work for the welfare of the country.

"It is an occasion to create a generation which can work for the development of the country. We have to work to make people involved and aware about this initiative," he said.

Shah said the Central government has so far hosted 25,000 programmes as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' but the states and UTs could hold just 7,200 such events.

"We have to increase the number. We have to make the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' successful. People's participation has to be enhanced. Every home, every school has to be involved," he said.

The Home Minister said there is not a single village in the country where there was no struggle for independence and there is not a single district where there was not a major incident of freedom movement.

"Can't we recreate those incidents? Can't we take the school students to those places? This is how we can involve the students with the freedom movement and enhance their love for the country. The colleges should also be involved," he said.

Shah said the Prime Minister has stressed on paying tributes to all martyrs of the freedom struggle and to revive their memories and sacrifices.

The state ministers should try to take it down the line to the grassroots level as the time has come to make India great and make it the most developed country in the world.

This 'Mahotsav' is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).