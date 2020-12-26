Amit Shah Urges Protesting Farmers To Come Into Mainstream; Resolve Issue Through Dialogue

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday addressed a rally in Kamrup, Assam where he once again appealed to the farmers to end their agitation and resolve their grievances through a dialogue with the Centre.

"A lot of people are still protesting against the Farm Laws. I want to take this opportunity to appeal to everyone to come into the mainstream and have a dialogue with the Centre to resolve your issues," said Amit Shah.

The farmer's agitation has entered the 31st day today. Amid the deadlock over the Farm Laws, several protesting farmer unions on Friday met to discuss the government's latest letter inviting them for talks. The unions are expected to hold another meeting today to discuss the Centre's invitation.

"We have another meeting tomorrow to take a decision on the Centre's letter. In this meeting, we may decide to resume talks with the government as it appears through its previous letters that it has not been able to understand our issues so far," said a farmer union leader to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of former Prime Minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the second instalment of the PM-KISAN package for the farmers. Under the aegis of PM-Kisan, funds worth over Rs.18,000 crore will be distributed to 9 crore farmer families. Along with this, Rs.6000 will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of small and marginal farmer families having combined land ownership of up to two hectares in three instalments per year.

While disbursing the funds via video conferencing, PM Modi reiterated that the Minimum Support Price and the APMC system will continue. He also extended an olive branch to the protesting farmers asserting that the Centre was ready to talk as long as the discussion is based on facts.

(With Agency Inputs)