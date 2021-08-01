Amit Shah Visits Ailing Kalyan Singh At Lucknow, Appreciates Doctors For Their Efforts

Home Minister Amit Shah who is currently in Uttar Pradesh paid a visit to the former Governor of Rajasthan, Kalyan Singh, at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). There was a question mark on whether or not the Home Minister reached the hospital as his official schedule did not mention the hospital visit however it was assumed that he will reach out to the 89-year-old BJP veteran.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, who had recently visited the veteran also accompanied Amit Shah today with other medical officials.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah enquires about the health of former UP CM Kalyan Singh at SGPGI Hospital in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/CtofzysZXA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 1, 2021

While speaking to the SGPGI Director, Prof RK Dhiman said it was learned that HM Shah appreciated the efforts of the doctors who are treating party veteran Kalyan Singh.

Lucknow | The overall condition of former CM Kalyan Singh is stable. Union Home Minister enquired about his health and appreciated the efforts of the doctors here: SGPGI Director, Prof RK Dhiman pic.twitter.com/z8xws9Kkoc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 1, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah in Uttar Pradesh

The Home Minister kicked off his UP visit ahead of the crucial assembly elections by laying the foundation of the Uttar Pradesh Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPIFS) in Lucknow. After giving his address at the centre, Amit Shah left for Mirzapur where also he is scheduled to inaugurate key projects. According to his official program schedule, the Union home minister will leave for Mirzapur by helicopter from Pipersand's helipad to the Deori helipad site in Mirzapur. Thereafter, he will leave for Vindhyavasini temple.

Kalyan Singh's current health condition

The Ex-Governor of Rajasthan, Kalyan Singh was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the SGPGIMS on July 4. In a bulletin released by the hospital, it notified that his health was still critical. It further stated, "he has been on continuous dialysis. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert consultants." The senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health, the bulletin added.

The 89-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the hospital due to an infection and reduced consciousness level. He was previously seeking support at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. The Director of the Institute Prof R K Dhiman has been keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health. Earlier in a health advisory post had stated that Singh had been on a non-invasive ventilator after suffering from breathing problems. A course of antibiotics and antifungal drugs has been administered for the treatment of sepsis in Singh's blood, the report informed.

Meanwhile, as per sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been constantly in touch with the Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath regarding the health of the former state Chief Minister.