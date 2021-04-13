Amit Shah 'vows' To Provide Scheduled Tribe Status For 11 Castes Of Gorkha Community

During his campaign in West Bengal's Darjeeling, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday has assured that the saffron party will provide Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to 11 castes of the Gorkha community. HM Shah made the promise and stated that the BJP will fulfil it if the party comes to power in West Bengal. Further, he also mentioned that the BJP will 'protect the honour of Gorkhas and Nepalis'.Earlier on Monday, Amit Shah had remarked that no Gorkhas will be ousted once the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is brought into effect.

Change Mamata Didi and bring a BJP CM, the party will provide the status of Scheduled Tribe (ST) to 11 castes of Gorkha community: Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah in Darjeeling#WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/N1KciR2gqx — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

#WATCH: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses a public rally in Darjeeling, says, "Gorkha and Nepali brothers - if somebody tries to scare you, don't be scared. BJP can fight anyone to protect the honour of Gorkhas and Nepalis."#WestBengalElections pic.twitter.com/bzZBoSXHd2 — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

During his campaign in Kalimpong, Amit Shah had said that misinformation is being circulated pertaining to the Gorkhas and the NRC. Shah assured that no Gorkhas will be ousted from the country when NRC comes into effect. "Misinformation being spread that if NRC will be brought, Gorkhas will be ousted. NRC hasn't been brought yet. But even if it's brought, not even one Gorkha will be ousted. TMC lies. Not even one Gorkha will be affected" said Amit Shah

'TMC vote bank is outsider, infiltrators...'

Meanwhile, he also attacked the TMC in response to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'outsider' jibe. Shah asserted that the ideologies of CPIM (M), Congress and the TMC are outsiders. Referring to TMC, Amit Shah said that Trinamool's vote bank comprises outsiders and infiltrators.

#WATCH: HM-BJP leader Amit Shah says, "Didi calls me an outsider. She calls PM an outsider. Didi, I'll tell you who's outsider. Communists' ideology is outsider, brought from China-Russia. Congress' leadership is outsider, came from Italy. TMC vote bank is outsider, infiltrators" pic.twitter.com/cM3fx30qJo — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

West Bengal elections

The fourth phase of the West Bengal elections concluded on Saturday. Some of the key constituencies in fray were Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, 5 in Alipurduar, and 9 in Cooch Behar. The first leg of the elections saw a voter turnout of 82 per cent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 per cent and, the fourth phase concluded with a voter turnout of 78.47 per cent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

Image Credits: PTI