Amit Shah's 4 Reasons Why Those Celebrating SC’s Decision On ED Director Are 'delusional'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah sent out a message for those celebrating the Supreme Court's decision of dismissing the third extension of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director SK Mishra's term. Earlier on July 11, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court ruled that Mishra's term extension was illegal and ordered him to relinquish his office by July 31. While the Congress party called the judgment a "slap on the government's face", Shah said that those celebrating the judgment are "delusional". He also listed a few reasons why it is so.

Amit Shah's 4 reasons why those celebration decision on ED director are delusional, verbatim:

The amendments to the CVC Act, which were duly passed by the Parliament, have been upheld. Powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same. ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective - i.e. to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws. Thus, who the ED director is - that is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset.

"The amendments to the CVC Act, which were duly passed by the Parliament, have been upheld," Shah tweeted referring to the amendments of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Act which empowered the Centre to extend the tenure of ED director by up to 5 years. Mishra assumed the position of ED Director in November 2018 for a two-year term. Despite reaching the retirement age of 60 in 2020, his service was extended for three years until November 18, 2023. While Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol upheld the amendment, they termed the extensions given to Mishra 'illegal' since the apex court ruled against it in 2021.

Further listing the reasons why those celebrating are delusional, Shah also underscored that the "Powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same."

"ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective - i.e. to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws," he further wrote. Without taking any names, the Home Minister also targeted the "cozy club of entitled dynasts" saying it does not matter who the ED Director is because whoever assumes the role will take note of the rampant corruption.

Congress celebrates SC's decision, demands apology from PM

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said that striking down SK Mishra's extension is the "victory of truth" and demanded an apology from PM Narendra Modi. "This is a victory of justice and vindication of the stand of the Indian National Congress that the ED is being brazenly misused only to seek political vendetta by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," Surjewala said.

On a Petition instituted by me, the Supreme Court today pronounced its judgment striking down the extensions given to the ED Chief as illegal. ED Director will have to vacate office by the end of the month.



This is a victory of justice. This is a vindication of our stand on… pic.twitter.com/XTLCO7RdxW — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 11, 2023

He also posed three questions asking for an enquiry into the actions of the ED after November 2021. The ED, "which has already faced devastating allegations to its credibility, must reject the interference of the Modi Government or risk its legacy being permanently tarnished and demolished beyond retrieval", he said.

About the court upholding the CVC Act, Surjewala stated, "We had hoped that the SC would strike down the law which allows such abuses of the process to take place, but for now the SC has let it stand. Nonetheless, we will continue to expose, challenge, and fight to the fullest all such attempts the Modi Government may launch to try and undermine our democracy and our institutions.