Amit Shah's FULL Reply On Delhi Riots In LS: Home Minister Answers Critics, Lauds Police

Seventeen days after violence took place in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah has responded in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. As Shah spoke in the Lower House, Congress and IUML MPs staged a walkout. Shah has said that not a single communal riot took place after February 25. As the riots in Delhi have so far claimed 53 lives, the Home Minister lauded Delhi Police's effort in quelling the riots within 36 hours. He also spoke on all major criticism against him after the riots.

Refraining from giving communal colour to the riots, the Home Minister said that lives were lost. He said that 52 Indians lost their lives, 526 were injured and 142 houses were burnt. He also said: "We did not take the riots casually. Prima facie, I believe that the riots were pre-planned. I assured families of the riot victims that the culprits will not be spared no matter which religion, caste or political party they belong to."

People should not look for religion in riots. I want to tell everyone that 52 Indians lost their lives, 526 were injured and 142 houses were burnt.



No places of worship should be demolished. It's wrong, irrespective of the religion: Shri @AmitShah — BJP (@BJP4India) March 11, 2020

Hinting at a conspiracy, Shah said that a riot of such a scale is not possible if it is not a conspiracy and pre-planned. "We have registered a case of conspiracy to probe this angle. Three people have been arrested for financing the violence in North East Delhi. We are ensuring that no action is taken against any innocent person. 49 cases of Arms Act have been registered & 153 arms have been recovered. Over 650 meeting of peace committee has taken place since February 25. Around 60 social media accounts were created on 22nd Feb and were closed down on 26th Feb. Police will find those behind them. Social media was used to incite hate," he added.

Home Minister Amit Shah: The spread of riots on such a big scale in such a short time is not possible without a conspiracy. We have register a case of conspiracy to probe this angle. Three people have been arrested for financing the violence in North East Delhi. #Delhiviolence https://t.co/8O4ci1xZla — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

On criticism for attending Trump's event

On the criticism that Shah attended the event for US President Donald Trump, he said: "Someone said I was sitting with Trump, it was pre-planned. I went there a day before when there were no riots. I came back at 6 PM. After that, I did not attend the Trump event. I sat with Delhi police to ensure that riots do not spread. US President's program was pre-scheduled, it was in my constituency, my visit there was also pre-scheduled. The next day, when the US President visited Delhi, I wasn't present at any event. The whole time I was sitting with police officials. I only requested NSA to visit the area." He also said that he did not visit the riots affected area because he did not want to waste resources on his security.

On Delhi Police

On criticism that Delhi Police was in cahoot with the rioters, he said: "A lot of members asked on what was the Delhi police doing during the riots? The population of Delhi is 1.70 crore, and the population in the riot-affected areas was over 20 lakh. I would like to praise the Delhi Police for not letting the violence spread in the whole of Delhi. The Delhi Police did the job of limiting the riots to 4% of the area and 13% of the population. Delhi has 203 police stations. The violence was only restricted to up to 12 police stations. Delhi police controlled the riots in 36 hours."

On Hate Speech

Speaking on alleged hate speech, the Home Minister said that people's sentiment was stirred by a speech by a party supremo on December 14. He also mentioned the speech by AIMIM's Waris Pathan. HM Shah said: "On December 14, at the Ramlila Maidan, one party held an anti-CAA rally, in which the President of the party said that get out of the house because it is a question of survival. After that, one of the senior leaders said that if they do not leave now, they will be called a coward. Isn't this hate speech?"

14 दिसंबर को रामलीला मैदान में 1 पार्टी ने anti CAA रैली की, उसमें पार्टी की अध्यक्ष महोदय भाषण में कहती हैं कि घर से बाहर निकालों, आर-पार की लड़ाई करों, अस्तित्व का सवाल है।



उसके बाद उनके एक वरिष्ठ नेता कहते हैं कि अभी नहीं निकलोगे तो कायर कहलाओगे।



ये हेट स्पीच नहीं है क्या? pic.twitter.com/SgPZKMFLwm — BJP (@BJP4India) March 11, 2020

Violence in the national capital

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, has so far claimed 53 lives and has left as many as 190 people injured, as per official figures. The violence took place in northeast Delhi, amid Donald Trump's maiden India visit as US President. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and soon turned into a communal riot.

