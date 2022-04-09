Following Amit Shah's Hindi language push, several political parties have expressed strong criticism over accepting Hindi as an alternative to English. This came after Amit Shah on Thursday said that people of different states should communicate in Hindi, and not English.

Condemning Shah's 'Hindi imposition', Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P Thiagarajan said, "Why should I've a three-language formula? It makes no sense. Union HM Amit Shah's comment is completely off logic. Hindi is not intrinsic to at least 60%-70% of country. Not only it is chauvinism but it is economically inverse logic".

Criticising Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comment regarding the official language, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said, "Hindi is neither a national language nor a link language. In the federal system, one can't impose any language forcefully. We don't have any problem learning other languages".

Further, in a series of Tweets, the Congress leader mentioned that as a Kannadiga, he takes strong offence to Amit Shah's comment on Official language & medium of communication.

Also, the Trinamool COngree (TMC) accused the BJP of pushing such an 'anti-national' move. While former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy warned the Central government and Amit Shah that won't succeed in imposing Hindi as an alternative to English and other regional languages as they are trying to forcibly run their personal agendas. He further stated that the people of the country will teach BJP a lesson.

Amit Shah pitches for Hindi language use

Earlier on Thursday, Amit Shah said Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages. Presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, Shah said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that the medium of running the government is the Official Language, and this will definitely increase the importance of Hindi. Now the time has come to make the Official Language an important part of the unity of the country".

Shah who is chairperson of the Official Language Committee suggested that by accepting words from other local languages, Hindi should be made more flexible.

