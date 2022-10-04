Amit Shah's Mega Statement: Quota For Gujjar, Bakarwal & Pahari Communities In J&K Soon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir addressed a rally in Rajouri on Tuesday and said that the Prime Minister paved a way for reservation of numerous communities in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370.

Addressing a public rally in J&K Rajouri, Amit Shah said, "My Pahari brothers came (here), Gujjar-Bakarwal came (here). I want to ask them, Were you not facing injustice? Earlier, did you get a reservation?" Shah then said that the abrogation of Article 370 paved a way for reservation in J&K. Notably, the Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari communities who were declared scheduled tribes in J&K were not allowed to enjoy any benefits of reservation.

"Modi Ji cleared the way for reservation by removing 370. After the abrogation of 370, the way for the reservation was opened. Justice Sharma's commission was constituted. Justice Sharma's commission has sent the report and recommended reservations for Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari communities and it will be given soon," Shah said to which the crowd erupted in joy.

J&K | After the abrogation of 370A, the process for reservation has been cleared. Justice Sharma's commission has sent the report and recommended reservation for Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari communities and it will be given soon: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Rajouri pic.twitter.com/LrfJYWC5xG — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

Pahari, Gujjar, Bakarwal will get reservation benefits soon: Amit Shah

Adding further he said that as soon as the administrative process of accepting these recommendations is completed, the Pahari, Gujjar and Bakarwal communities will get the reservation benefits. He also said that PM Modi wants development in the region like any other region in the country so that the people can get jobs and reservation benefits.

"With the removal of Article 370 and 35A, backwards, Dalits, tribals and hills are going to get their rights here. Modi Ji gave an essential decision on 5th August 2019, by uprooting Article 370 and Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir. If Article 370 and Article 35A are not removed, then there would be no tribal reservation in Jammu and Kashmir," Shah said.

मोदी जी ने 5 अगस्त 2019 को एक महत्वपूर्ण फैसला दिया, जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A को उखाड़ कर फेक दिया।



अगर अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A नहीं हटता तो जम्मू-कश्मीर में ट्राइबल रिजर्वेशन नहीं मिलता।



- श्री @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/hzfZt0XRhT — BJP (@BJP4India) October 4, 2022

Amit Shah's J&K visit

After landing in Jammu, Amit Shah was received at the airport by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union MoS PMO Jitendra Singh and other officials. Subsequently, he met various delegations, including those representing the Gujjar, Bakarwal, Pahari and Sikh communities. Today, the Union Home Minister first visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. He then addressed a massive public rally in Rajouri. In the evening, he shall inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Jammu. The Union Home Minister is set to address a rally in Baramulla on Wednesday.