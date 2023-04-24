Amit Shah Vows To Abolish 4% Muslim Quota If BJP Comes To Power In Telangana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his Telangana visit asserted that BJP would form the government in the upcoming assembly elecltions scheduled in December 2023. He vowed that the saffron party will abolish the 4% Muslim reservations across the state in the fields related to government jobs, education, and employment. Amit Shah contended that there is no such provision in the Constitution to provide quota on the basis of any religion.

While addressing a massive public rally at the Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha in Chevella, Shah stated that only the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) populations are entitled to reservations.

"The BRS government had been implementing reservations for the minorities even in the two-bedroom kitchen scheme. I am saying it here out loud if BJP will come to power in Telangana then the unconstitutional Muslim reservations will be removed. This is the right of SCs, STs and OBCs and we will make sure they get it".

Let a BJP government be formed in Telangana then we will abolish the unconstitutional reservation for Muslims.



Taking a dig at K Chandrasekhar Rao, Home Minister Shah asserted that the countdown for BRS in Telangana has begun and the BJP’s fight will not stop until the present regime is dethroned. He added that KCR has made Telangana his family ATM. "KCR has been flying dreaming of becoming Prime Minister. I would like to say forget becoming the PM, first retain your Chief Ministership".

Notably, BJP has also pitched for the same in Karnataka which is scheduled to go to polls on May 10. In March 2023, the Karnataka government decided to scrap the 4% quota for minorities and add it to the existing quota of two dominant communities of the poll-bound state.

Karnataka Govt's move to remove scrapping of 4% Muslim quota under SC scanner

On April 13, the Karnataka government's decision to scrap the four per cent Muslim quota ahead of the assembly polls came under the scanner of the Supreme Court, which questioned the government order and said prima facie it appeared to be on a "highly shaky ground" and "flawed."

Taking note of the observations, the Karnataka government had assured the top court that it will put on hold its March 24 order by which it had given quotas in admission to educational institutions and appointment in government jobs to Vokkaligas and Lingayats, till the next date of hearing. The four per cent reservation for Muslims was to be equally split between the two communities.

The top court said from the records tabled before it appears that the Karnataka government's decision is based on "absolutely fallacious assumption". The top court had earlier given time till April 17 to the state government and counsel representing members of Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities to file their response to a batch of petitions challenging the government order, and had recorded that no admissions or appointments will be made till April 18 on the basis of the impugned order.

The state's BJP government headed by Basavaraj Bommai decided to scrap the four per cent reservation for Muslims in government jobs and educational institutions weeks ahead of the state assembly polls on May 10.

The state government announced two new categories of reservation and divided the four per cent Muslim quota between the Vokkaligas and Lingayats, the two numerically dominant and politically influential communities. Muslims eligible for quotas were categorised under the economically weaker sections. The state government's decision has pushed the reservation limit to around 57 per cent now.

The top court will hear the matter on April 25, Tuesday.