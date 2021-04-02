'Amit Shah's Predictions Are Always Wrong': TMC Takes Jibe At BJP's 200+ Seats Claim

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's prediction of BJP winning 200 seats in West Bengal and said his predictions are always wrong. Addressing a press conference, TMC MP Saugata Roy pointed out that Shah's prediction was wrong for Delhi, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, where the BJP could not form the government.

Earlier in the day, Shah, while holding a roadshow in Hooghly, predicted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lose the Nandigram seat and BJP will form the next government in West Bengal with more than 200 seats. Shah had earlier claimed that BJP will win 26 of the 30 seats that went for polling in the first phase of elections.

TMC threatens to protest

Saugata Roy also alleged the central forces are unable to control incidents of violence in the poll-bound state and threatened to hold protests. "We condemn oppression by central forces. Due to atrocities, people get scared. If EC is unable to control, then we will have to protest. EVMs are malfunctioning. 336 incidents have taken place during polls, including violence. The central forces are unable to control violence incidents," he claimed.

The Trinamool Congress on Friday complained to the Election Commission of partisan behaviour by central police forces in favour of its rival BJP, while the saffron party made a counter-complaint that Mamata Benerjee had violated the model code of conduct by being inside a polling booth in Nandigram for two hours on polling day. The TMC leader also accused the BJP of peddling lies and spreading fake news about Mamata Banerjee contesting from another seat.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first and second phases was 84.63% and 86.11%. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

(With inputs from agency)