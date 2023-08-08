Amit Shah's Targeted Efforts To Strip Raghav Chadha Of Affiliation, Alleges Sanjay Singh

AAP Rajya Sabha member, Sanjay Singh on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that he (Shah) was targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha over a forgery allegation, which didn't even exist.

Singh claimed that there was nothing wrong for the Upper House member in moving a motion to the select committee in any other member’s name. The AAP leader, also asserted that the Union home minister and the ruling party were aiming to finish the opposition to ensure that no one opposed them in the country.

Chaos rocked the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, following forgery accusations were levelled against Chadha amidst the voting on the Delhi Services Bill was underway. During the voting proceeding, Shah informed the house that some of the members were complaining that a motion in their name to the select committee against the bill was moved by Chadha without their consent. Slamming the AAP leader, Shah stated in the House, saying, "Just a few minutes ago, we were discussing the forgery in the Delhi government and now witnessed it being practiced inside the Parliament itself."

Shah's forgery allegation against Chadha

The Union Minister, while terming the matter as a breach of privilege of the House, sought an inquiry into the matter. He demanded that the issue should be sent to the privilege committee for probe. Following which Deputy Chairperson of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh announced that he too had received such complaints and he will ensure an inquiry into the matter.

Sanjay Singh, who was suspended for the entire monsoon session from the Parliament, took to X to express his anger and concern after the Monday incident, saying, “The Home Minister was furious in the House and was saying, "Send the name of Raghav Chadha to the Privilege Committee. Don't you know that no one's signature is required to propose the name to the Select Committee? Do not spread lies and rumours, Mr Home Minister.”

Sanjay Singh termed Delhi Services Bill as 'unparliamentary'

AAP Parliamentarian, Sanjay Singh on Tuesday shared his video on X, wherein he attacked Union Home Minister Shah, saying, “Yesterday, an unparliamentary bill was passed in the Indian Parliament. You all must have seen that the furious home minister was repeatedly asking to move Raghav Chadha’s name to the Privilege Committee. But for what? Do you not have this much basic knowledge on the functioning of the House? Any member can propose any other member’s name to the Select Committee and it doesn’t require the signature of that particular member. So, don’t spread lies and misconceptions on this, which you people do on a regular basis.”

“Raghav Chadha proposed names of a few members in the House and it depends upon the consent of those members if they wanted to accept their name’s proposal. But, now you are showing privilege Mr Home Minister. You don’t even know that the name of any person, who is not in the House shouldn’t be taken and you repeatedly spoke against Kejriwal ji in the House,” Singh accused.

He further added, “If it’s your wish to finish the entire opposition and only you and Modi ji want to carry on the proceedings of the House, then go on and crush the voice of the opposition and you and Modiji run the country with the help of a few governors.”

The AAP leader hinted that similar attempts to strip Raghav Chadha’s membership from the Parliament is being made as Rahul Gandhi's affiliation was revoked based on a groundless allegation.