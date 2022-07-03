After the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra took the decision to shift the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed to Aarey colony, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray slammed the newly formed government and said that he was shocked by this development.

Sharing a post from his official Facebook account, the son of MNS supremo Raj Thackeray, said, "The new decision by the new government is shocking for me and innumerable environment activists and lovers. The youth of the state had earlier struggled hard against the move. Some were even put in jail." Amit Thackeray, president of the student wing of MNS, further added that development is the need of the hour but not at the cost of the environment. "We definitely need development but not at the cost of the environment. If our environment is completely destroyed then there will be no one left for politics or to be ruled upon. The politicians should take note of this," the junior Thackeray said in a social media post. "I request the new Chief Minister and deputy Chief Minister to reconsider their decision related to the Aarey metro car shed," he said.

(Image credit: www.facebook.com/amitthackerayofficial)

Uddhav Thackeray attacks Shinde govt over Aarey shed reversal

In his first public address after stepping down as the CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on Friday lambasted the incumbent Eknath Shinde-led government over turning down the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi regime's (MVA) decision of shifting the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed out of Aarey Colony. While addressing the press conference, Uddhav stated that the current Shinde government is free to vent out their anger on him, but warned them against doing it on the environment and the Mumbaikars.

"Attack me, but don't attack Mumbai. Don't project anger for me on Mumbaikars. Don't change the proposal for the metro shed and Aarey rule. Don't toy with the environment of Mumbai," Uddhav Thackeray said.

'Metro car shed should be built in Aarey': Fadnavis

Meanwhile, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday waded into the row by stating that half of the work of Metro 3 has been done, however, unless the car shed is built, the metro cannot be started. The land which was proposed by the Maha Vikas Aghadhi (MVA) government is still in dispute and even after getting the land the work can't be done for almost 4 years, he added.

"In the interest of Mumbaikars, the metro is to be started at the earliest then the car shed work should be continued in Aarey. Hence we stand by our decision," Fadnavis said.

Aarey metro car shed issue

On October 11, 2020, the then-Maharashtra CM Thackeray announced that the car shed will be shifted from Aarey to Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred for the purpose. This became one of the key points of contention between BJP and Shiv Sena in recent years. According to environmental activists, Aarey is a forest area and any construction work would hamper the ecological balance. On the other hand, the Devendra Fadnavis regime highlighted that the long-term gains of the project would offshoot the temporary damage caused due to the felling of trees.