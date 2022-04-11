Amit Thackeray Welcomes His Son; Shares Newborn's Picture On His Facebook Page

Amit Thackeray, the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, shared the first picture of his newborn on his Facebook page on Sunday, April 10. Earlier, on Tuesday, it was reported that the MNS chief became a grandfather after his son Amit's wife Mitali gave birth to a baby boy.

(Photo credit: Facebook/Amit Raj Thackeray)

Amit Thackeray's newborn son has created an atmosphere of joy among the Thackeray family. The picture, which is currently going viral, was shared by Amit Thackeray on Sunday with only a heart emoji. In the picture, the newborn son of Amit Thackeray is seen holding his little finger. The face of the child was not revealed in the picture.

Amit Thackeray, who is the president of the student wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), married Mitali Borude on January 27, 2019. Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude made their romance public with private engagement ceremony on December 11, 2017, at Raj Thackeray's Mumbai house. Mitali Borude is the daughter of Dr Sanjay Borude, a well-known doctor. They were blessed with a baby boy on last Tuesday.

Amit Thackeray's foray into politics

The son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Amit Thackeray entered mainstream politics on January 23, 2020, on Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's 94th birth anniversary. His father Raj Thackeray had exited the Shiv Sena party in the year 2005 after his uncle Bal Thackeray picked his son Uddhav to be his successor instead of Raj Thackeray. Before joining politics, Amit occasionally campaigned for the MNS.

Despite his formal induction into the MNS and his appointment as a 'neta,' Amit has not been overly vocal in politics and often stood away from the public eye. Since his formal political launch, Amit has intermittently penned letters to his uncle, CM Thackeray, on various pertaining issues like declaring journalists as frontline workers for their early vaccination during a severe shortage of vaccines and initiating talks with private schools about their fees amid the novel pandemic.

Amit is also known for making public statements voicing his support for doctors and nurses protesting salary cuts, and government teachers asking to meet their demands.