Amma Canteen Atrociously Vandalized In Chennai After Elections; AIADMK Alleges DMK's Role

In a shocking video that went viral on social media, a group of men were seen vandalising the Amma Canteen at Mogappair in Chennai. Taking to Twitter, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) shared the video and blamed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supporters for creating ruckus at the premises of an Amma Unavagam (Amma canteen). As per the series of tweets put out by the AIADMK, the incident took place in the city's JJ Nagar area on Tuesday. DMK swept to power in the Assembly elections.

In the video, a man can be seen tearing the nameplate of the canteen in half and kicking it, while another man walked outside with the torn nameplate and dumped it outside the building. The purported DMK goons also damaged the furniture and threw vegetables on the ground. Later the police personnel reached the spot and took cognizance of the incident.

Amma Unavagam

Amma Unavagam is a food subsidisation programme run by the Government of Tamil Nadu in India. The literal meaning of the name of the scheme Amma Unavagam is Mother's canteen. Amma means Mother in Tamil but here it is also a reference to the late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa, who introduced this eatery chain in 2013--as part of government schemes aimed at aiding economically disadvantaged sections of society. The scheme requires to establish canteens at multiple places in cities and sell subsidised food at very low prices.

DMK wins 2021 Assembly Elections

After a decade of AIADMK rule, the DMK-led alliance finally defeated the ruling dispensation and will form the government in Tamil Nadu. As per the Election Commission's data, 126 candidates of DMK have won and 7 others are leading in their respective constituencies. The DMK has won 124 seats and was leading in nine segments and its ally Congress has bagged 17 seats. The AIADMK managed to win 64 seats, while its allies PMK and BJP were leading in five and four seats respectively. Other allies, the CPI and CPI(M) have won two seats each.

(Image Credits: @AIADMKOfficial/Twitter)