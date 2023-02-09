'AMMK Won't Contest Erode East Bypolls': TTV Dhinakaran Says Cooker Symbol Not Allotted

Chennai has started feeling the heat of the upcoming Erode East bypolls slated to take place on February 27 in the state. Amid all the political unrest among the parties, the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK) party's founder TTV Dhinakaran has announced that his party will not take part in the assembly bypolls, citing that the decision has been taken as the election commission didn't allow them to use pressure cooker symbol with which the party had contested previous elections.

Talking exclusively to Republic TV, Dhinakaran said that the decision to not contest bypolls hasn't come up under any pressure and none of the parties have approached him. Moreover, he said that his party is not in any alliance and that they are an independent party.

Seat felt vacant following death of Congress MLA on January 4

Dhinakaran added that his party is not contesting the election because of the election commission's reply on the party's symbol. However, there are speculations citing various reasons about the party, but the truth is that no party has talked to him or pressured him over contesting bypolls.

When asked about his early demand of unity among some certain political parties in the state, he said that the positive forces will have to unite together to fight against the evil force DMK. He refused to comment on the confusion prevailing in the AIADMK on the decisions being made by the party's top leaders and said that it is an internal matter of the party and he can't comment on that. It is just that the real political forces need to come together firmly to fight against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), he said.

On going into alliance with the NDA for the general elections in 2024, Dhinakaran said, "Since we are a regional party, we need to have a prime ministerial candidate during the parliamentary polls for the campaign. So, the party can be in alliance with either BJP or Congress and if required, we can contest the elections alone also."

Dhinakaran also declined news about Sasikala proposing a candidate in the upcoming bypolls, by saying that these are only rumours and there is no truth in it.

Notably, the by-elections were announced by the Election Commission for the Erode East assembly constituency which fell vacant following the death of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa on January 4.