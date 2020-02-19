Amnesty India Claims J&K Police Using UAPA For Internet Curb; 'fiction' Gets Called Out

In a recent report, International 'human rights' organization Amnesty International's India wing has levelled some serious allegations against the Jammu and Kashmir police. In their report, the organization stated that the Jammu and Kashmir police is using a counter-terrorism law to muzzle access to social media. However, the report maintains silence on terrorists using social media and VPNs to spread terror.

According to top Jammu and Kashmir police sources, Amnesty's report is based on no fact and only fiction. The sources claimed that some of the pages on which the videos were shared are based in Pakistan and PoK.

Amnesty India's report:

The organization took to Twitter and put up pointers of the report on Jammu and Kashmir.

1: The J&K police is using the #UAPA against people for overcoming the longest-ever internet ban imposed in the world by using social media sites like Facebook & Twitter through #VPNs. If found guilty they can be arrested for up to seven years in jail.https://t.co/HU58532A4h — Amnesty India (@AIIndia) February 18, 2020

2: The Government of India says such sites are blocked ‘to curb the misuse of the sites by miscreants for propagating false information/ rumours’. The Indian Government has almost total control over what information is coming out of the region. #LetKashmirSpeak — Amnesty India (@AIIndia) February 18, 2020

3: While the Government has a duty & responsibility to maintain law and order in the state, filing cases under counter-terrorism laws such as #UAPA over vague & generic allegations and blocking social media sites– is not the solution.#LetKashmirSpeak — Amnesty India (@AIIndia) February 18, 2020

4: Nearly 12 million people in #Jammu & #Kashmir have been living through communication restrictions since August 5 2019.



"The Indian government needs to put humanity first & let the people of Kashmir speak” -@Avinash_1_Kumar, Executive Director of @AIIndia.#LetKashmirSpeak — Amnesty India (@AIIndia) February 18, 2020

Kavinder Gupta's rebuttal

Former J&K Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta while speaking to the Republic TV said, "There are many agencies who work against the government. Specially, you should see Amnesty India's previous record as well. They have always raised their voice against the country. They are foreign-funded. They have been trying to disrupt the peace in India. I think we should not take them seriously. Everyone knows Amnesty international and its record."

Ravinder Raina's comment

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina while speaking to Republic TV said, "See Amnesty International's record. At the time when Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs were asked to leave the Kashmir Valley, Amnesty International had kept quiet. When several Kashmiri pandits were killed, when Kashmiri Muslims were killed in terror attacks, Amnesty international had kept quiet."

He further alleged, "They are funded by Pakistan. What can we expect from them? They have always been against India."

