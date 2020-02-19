The Debate
Amnesty India Claims J&K Police Using UAPA For Internet Curb; 'fiction' Gets Called Out

Politics

In a recent report, International 'human rights' organization Amnesty International's India wing has levelled some serious allegations against the J&K Police

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

In a recent report, International 'human rights' organization Amnesty International's India wing has levelled some serious allegations against the Jammu and Kashmir police. In their report, the organization stated that the Jammu and Kashmir police is using a counter-terrorism law to muzzle access to social media. However, the report maintains silence on terrorists using social media and VPNs to spread terror.

According to top Jammu and Kashmir police sources, Amnesty's report is based on no fact and only fiction. The sources claimed that some of the pages on which the videos were shared are based in Pakistan and PoK. 

Amnesty India's report:

The organization took to Twitter and put up pointers of the report on Jammu and Kashmir. 

 Read: Amnesty India's cover blown: 'Kashmir for profit' operation exposed

Read: After CBI's FIR, ED likely to file PMLA case against Amnesty International (India)

Kavinder Gupta's rebuttal

Former J&K Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta while speaking to the Republic TV said, "There are many agencies who work against the government. Specially, you should see Amnesty India's previous record as well. They have always raised their voice against the country. They are foreign-funded. They have been trying to disrupt the peace in India. I think we should not take them seriously. Everyone knows Amnesty international and its record." 

Read: Amnesty International backs anti-CAA protests, says 'peaceful' protesters 'dehumanized'

Ravinder Raina's comment

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina while speaking to Republic TV said, "See Amnesty International's record. At the time when Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs were asked to leave the Kashmir Valley, Amnesty International had kept quiet. When several Kashmiri pandits were killed, when Kashmiri Muslims were killed in terror attacks, Amnesty international had kept quiet."

He further alleged, "They are funded by Pakistan. What can we expect from them? They have always been against India." 

Read: JNU violence: Amnesty International criticises Delhi Police for failing to protect students

