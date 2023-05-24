Amnesty India Places 3 Demands To Congress Govt In Karnataka; Seeks Hijab Ban Reversal

Amnesty India on Wednesday placed three demands in front of the newly-elected Congress government in Karnataka, asking it to prioritise actions in a bid to uphold human rights.

In a series of tweets, the institution demanded the state government revoke the ban on women wearing hijabs in educational institutions, which stirred a massive row earlier this year. Amnesty India has also asked the state government to review and legalise cow slaughter including action against Hindus who boycott Muslim vendors.

Amnesty India's 3-point demand to Congress

1. Revoke Hijab Ban

In its first demand, Amnesty India asked the Congress government to revoke the ban and allow women to wear Hijab in educational institutions.

"Immediately revoke the ban on women wearing hijabs in educational institutions. The ban forces Muslim girls to choose between their rights to freedom of expression and religion, and their right to education, hindering their ability to meaningfully participate in society," Amnesty India wrote.

2. Legalisation of Cow slaughter, Religious conversion

In its second demand, Amnesty India wants Congress to repeal certain provisions in the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

Amnesty India wrote, "Review and repeal discriminatory provisions in the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 and the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022, which can be misused and weaponized against minorities."

3. Action against those boycotting Muslim vendors

Amnesty India also called for stern action against those who boycott Muslim vendors, calling it discrimination. The body stated, "Ahead of the state elections, calls for economic boycott and violence against Muslim people were made with impunity. Ensure accountability for such advocacy of hatred and end hate crimes that are motivated by religious and caste-based discrimination."

KARNATAKA: The incoming state government must prioritize and uphold human rights for all in the state. We call on @INCKarnataka to take three priority actions for human rights. 👇🏾



1/5 — Amnesty India (@AIIndia) May 23, 2023

Amnesty India stated that this is an opportunity for the newly-elected state regime to fulfil their obligations to respect, protect, and fulfil human rights and asked authorities to showcase their commitment by taking these effective and immediate steps to guarantee rights.

However, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar have not made any statement in connection with the demands.